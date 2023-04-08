×
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Action Figures Coming From Hasbro (First Look)

The toys were shown off at the Star Wars Celebration in London.

Indiana Jones Action Figures
'Indiana Jones' action figures Courtesy of Hasbro (2)

Whip-cracking time will be upon moviegoers once again when the first Indiana Jones movie in decades opens in late June.

And collectors and enthusiasts will be able to get their hands on Indiana Jones figures for the first time in decades as well since Hasbro is putting forth toys that will accompany Indy’s return.

At London’s Star Wars Celebration, Hasbro unveiled new additions to its Indiana Jones Adventure Series line, an upscale set of products akin to its very popular Star Wars Black Series.

While it already has figures based on characters from the original Raiders of the Lost Ark film from 1981, the new additions are based on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the James Mangold-directed installment that hits theaters June 30.

The figures revealed were of older Indy, played by Harrison Ford, and Helena Shaw, Indy’s goddaughter played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The Indy figure will come with a detachable backpack, satchel, coiled whip, flashlight accessories and a “build an artifact” piece, the latter being a chase piece that will assemble a larger item, the Skull Temple.

The Shaw figure will include a detachable backpack, flashlight accessories and a “build an artifact” piece.

The figures will retail for $24.99 but won’t be available until Fall. Enthusiasts, however, will be able to pre-order starting April 13 at 10 a.m. PT on Hasbro Pulse and through other retailers.

The figures join other Adventure Series figures such as Marion Revenwood, Ceremonial Rene Belloq and Sallah, which will be hitting stores later this spring. Hasbro also has a retro collection that brings back the original line of action figures that was put out by Kenner in the early 1980s.

Check out the Dial of Destiny figures below.

Indiana Jones Action Figure
Courtesy of Hasbro
Indiana Jones Action Figure
Courtesy of Hasbro
Indiana Jones Action Figure
Courtesy of Hasbro
Indiana Jones Action Figure
Courtesy of Hasbro
Indiana Jones Action Figure
Courtesy of Hasbro
Indiana Jones Action Figure
Courtesy of Hasbro

