‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Excavates $11.8M at Monday Box Office

The final installment in the adventure-action series is easily dominating the July Fourth holiday, even after opening on the low end of expectations.

Indiana Jones Harrison Ford in Lucasfilm's INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY.
Harrison Ford in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.' Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny earned $11.8 million at the Monday box office, on par with what Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Thor: Love and Thunder earned on their first Mondays, respectively.

That’s welcome news for Dial of Destiny after opening to an underwhelming $60.4 million.

The James Mangold-directed tentpole — which cost Disney and Lucasfilm an astronomical $295 million to produce — returns Harrison Ford in the titular role for a fifth and final time. The 80-year-old actor stars opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.

Dial of Destiny is a sequel to 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which posted an impressive three-day debut of $100 million in North America, not adjusted for inflation.

Monday was a de facto holiday for many Americans headed into July Fourth. By the end of Tuesday, Indy 5 should have $82.5 million banked domestically.

Elsewhere at the domestic box office, Sony sensation Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse found itself in a close race for No. 2 with Pixar/Disney’s Elemental. Estimates show both films earning roughly $3 million.

Sony’s R-rated raunchy comedy No Hard Feelings, starring Jennifer Lawrence, came in No. 4 with $1.9 million, followed by Transformers: Rise of the Beasts with $1.7 million.

Disney lays claim to four of the top 10 entries on the box office chart. In addition to Indy 5 and Elemental, there’s The Little Mermaid and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

More to come.

