‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Excavates $11.8M at Monday Box Office

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny earned $11.8 million at the Monday box office, on par with what Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Thor: Love and Thunder earned on their first Mondays, respectively.

That’s welcome news for Dial of Destiny after opening to an underwhelming $60.4 million.

The James Mangold-directed tentpole — which cost Disney and Lucasfilm an astronomical $295 million to produce — returns Harrison Ford in the titular role for a fifth and final time. The 80-year-old actor stars opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.

Dial of Destiny is a sequel to 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which posted an impressive three-day debut of $100 million in North America, not adjusted for inflation.

Monday was a de facto holiday for many Americans headed into July Fourth. By the end of Tuesday, Indy 5 should have $82.5 million banked domestically.

Elsewhere at the domestic box office, Sony sensation Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse found itself in a close race for No. 2 with Pixar/Disney’s Elemental. Estimates show both films earning roughly $3 million.

Sony’s R-rated raunchy comedy No Hard Feelings, starring Jennifer Lawrence, came in No. 4 with $1.9 million, followed by Transformers: Rise of the Beasts with $1.7 million.

Disney lays claim to four of the top 10 entries on the box office chart. In addition to Indy 5 and Elemental, there’s The Little Mermaid and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

