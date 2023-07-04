‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Excavates $11.8M at Monday Box Office

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny earned $11.8 million at the Monday box office, on par with what Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Thor: Love and Thunder earned on their first Mondays, respectively.
That’s welcome news for Dial of Destiny after opening to an underwhelming $60.4 million.
The James Mangold-directed tentpole — which cost Disney and Lucasfilm an astronomical $295 million to produce — returns Harrison Ford in the titular role for a fifth and final time. The 80-year-old actor stars opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.
Related Stories
Dial of Destiny is a sequel to 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which posted an impressive three-day debut of $100 million in North America, not adjusted for inflation.
Monday was a de facto holiday for many Americans headed into July Fourth. By the end of Tuesday, Indy 5 should have $82.5 million banked domestically.
Elsewhere at the domestic box office, Sony sensation Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse found itself in a close race for No. 2 with Pixar/Disney’s Elemental. Estimates show both films earning roughly $3 million.
Sony’s R-rated raunchy comedy No Hard Feelings, starring Jennifer Lawrence, came in No. 4 with $1.9 million, followed by Transformers: Rise of the Beasts with $1.7 million.
Disney lays claim to four of the top 10 entries on the box office chart. In addition to Indy 5 and Elemental, there’s The Little Mermaid and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
More to come.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Nimona
The Power of Pink: How ‘Nimona’ Uses Color to Subvert Stereotypes and Embrace Self-Expression
-
Heat Vision
‘The Truman Show’ Writer Andrew Niccol on the Original Script’s Darker Tone and Connection to ‘Gattaca’
-
Karlovy Vary International Film Festival
‘Blaga’s Lessons’ Review: A Gripping Drama Powered By a Magnificent Lead Performance
-
Karlovy Vary International Film Festival
Alicia Vikander on Having Fun With Jude Law on ‘Firebrand,’ and Why She and Husband Michael Fassbender Chose to Move to Lisbon
-
Karlovy Vary International Film Festival
‘Dancing on the Edge of a Volcano’ Review: A Fascinating Real-Life Account of a Film Shoot Fraught With Setbacks
-