Box Office: ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Digs Up $7.2M in Thursday Previews

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.'

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny dug up a solid $7.2 million in previews at the North American box office.

Disney and Lucasfilm’s long-awaited next installment in the action-adventure franchise is pacing to open to $65 million or more over the June 30-July 2 weekend in advance of the July Fourth holiday. The movie’s preview grosses were on par with Fast X ($7.5 million) and ahead of Mission: Impossible — Fallout ($6 million).

The fifth and final chapter in the Indiana Jones series once again returns Harrison Ford as the swashbuckling archeologist. The 80-year-old actor stars opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen in the James Mangold-directed film. (Steven Spielberg directed each of the previous four Indy films.)

The movie is a sequel to 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which posted a three-day debut of $100 million 15 years ago.

Keeping the film series’ ongoing Nazi theme alive, Dial of Destiny‘s storyline revolves around an ancient device being chased by Jones and a villain played by Mikkelsen.

Indiana Jones 5 is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored every Indiana Jones film since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, once again composed the score.

Also opening over the pre-July Fourth weekend is DreamWorks Animation’s Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, which earned $725,000 in previews. The family film is expected to fly under the radar with a domestic opening in the single digits.