Box Office: ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Tracking for $60M-$70M Debut

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hopes to set off early Fourth of July fireworks at the domestic box office.
Disney and 20th Century’s long-awaited next installment in the action-adventure franchise is pacing to open to $60 million to $70 million over the June 30-June 2 weekend, according to early tracking. That’s on par with Mission: Impossible — Fallout and No Time to Die, and those films didn’t face such a crowded marketplace.
The fifth and final installment in the storied 20th Century series once again returns Harrison Ford as the swashbuckling archeologist Indiana Jones.
The 80-year-old actor stars opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen in the James Mangold-directed film. (Steven Spielberg directed each of the previous four Indy films.)
The movie is a sequel to 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which posted a three-day debut of $100 million 15 years ago. (Tracking is often on the conservative side. Also, Disney’s marketing machine still has time to pump up interest in Dial of Destiny.)
Indiana Jones 5 came on tracking just weeks after its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France, where it played out of competition. A victorious Ford, along with the rest of the cast and Mangold, happily walked the world’s most famous red carpet.
Keeping the film series’ ongoing Nazi theme alive, the story revolves around an ancient device being chased by Jones and a villain played by Mikkelsen.
Indiana Jones 5 is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.
John Williams, who has scored every Indiana Jones film since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, once again composed the score.
