‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ World Premiere Confirmed for Cannes Film Festival

Seems the Cannes soothes were on the money: Indiana Jones is heading to the festival.

Cannes and Disney have confirmed the previously reported news that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will have its world premiere in the South of France on May 18, undoubtedly making it one of the hottest tickets in town. The film — the last in the Harrison Ford-starring franchise and directed by James Mangold — will then open in theaters on June 30. As it did with Tom Cruse in 2022 ahead of the screening of Top Gun: Maverick, the festival will also pay homage to Ford and his career.

“In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film as part of Director’s Fortnite,” said Mangold. “Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!”

Alongside Ford as the legendary archaeologist, the fifth Indiana Jones film also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen. The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.