Skip to main content

‘Indiana Jones’: Harrison Ford-Worn Fedora Sells at Auction For More Than $250K Estimate

The hefty price tag is still not the most paid for a hat used in an 'Indy' film.

Harrison Ford in INDIANA JONES AND
Harrison Ford in INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM (1984). Everett Collection

A fedora worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom sold for far more than the estimate Tuesday during a Prop Store auction in Los Angeles.

The iconic hat from the beloved Lucasfilm series was estimated to nab anywhere between $150,000 – $250,000, according to the auction house. The winning bid was $300,000. The winner was not identified.

This fedora was made specifically for the 1984 film, the second installment of the Indiana Jones series.

“Created by Herbert Johnson Hat Company, who also did the hats for Raiders of the Lost Ark, the fedora was a slight update on the original film’s version. Costume designer Anthony Powell and assistant costume designer Joanna Johnston worked closely with Herbert Johnson on the update that incorporated a more tapered crown than the prior film,” reads the auction description. “The fedora is in excellent condition, showing light wear with some signs of age, and comes stored in a plastic hat box. Dimensions: 13″ x 12″ x 6″ (33 cm x 30 cm x 15 cm).”

While the $300K may sound like a hefty price tag, it should be noted that a fedora worn by Ford in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) sold for more than $500,000 at auction in 2015. It was also sold through the Prop Store.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad