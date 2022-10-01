×
Indiana Jones Retro Action Figure Coming From Hasbro

The figure takes its cues from the line of action figures that Kenner put out in the early 1980s and is detailed to look like the hero from 'Raiders of the Lost Ark.'

Indiana Jones Retro Collection
Indiana Jones Retro Collection Courtesy of Hasbro

Adventure has a name, and it’s getting its own action figure. And this action figure looks a lot like its old action figure.

Hasbro unveiled a throwback Indiana Jones action figure at Hasbro Pulse Con, its annual convention showcasing toys and brands ranging from Star Wars and Marvel to G.I. Joe and Transformers. The company is also whipping up the Indiana Jones brand, which will be back in the cultural spotlight in 2023 with a new film featuring Harrison Ford returning as the archeologist and adventurer.

Hasbro on Saturday teed up the hero with the Indiana Jones Retro Collection, which is very much inspired by the line of action figures that Kenner put out in the early 1980s.

The 3.75-inch-scale Indy figure is detailed to look like the character from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, featuring a quick-action arm for exciting quickdraw pistol and realistic whipping action.

The figure will retail for $14.99 and hit stores and online retailers in spring 2023, just in time for the fifth installment, directed by James Mangold, that is set for theatrical release June 30, 2023.

At this stage, only Indy is getting the retro treatment. The original Kenner line had several figures, Marion Ravenwood, Sallah and Toht among them. The originals can sell for hundreds of dollars on eBay, depending on the condition and packaging.

Hasbro will be putting forth more Indiana Jones products in the coming month. One line will have more high-end six-inch figures, part of what it is dubbing the Adventure Series, akin to its very popular Star Wars Black Series. A replica of the Staff of Ra is another item coming from the Indiana Jones silo.

Indiana Jones Retro Collection Courtesy of Hasbro
Indiana Jones Retro Collection Courtesy of Hasbro
Indiana Jones Retro Collection Courtesy of Hasbro

