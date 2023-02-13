‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Whips Together Super Bowl Spot

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is whipping its way into Super Bowl Sunday, and Disney and Lucasfilm have released the new look at the film.

Harrison Ford returns as adventurer Indiana Jones, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge co-starring in the project from director James Mangold. Ford has starred in four Indiana Jones films, all directed by Steven Spielberg: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989) and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

The film uses de-aging technology to show Ford as a younger version of the character, something he was hesitant to do.

“I never loved the idea until I saw how it was accomplished in this case — which is very different than the way it’s been done in other films I’ve seen,” Ford told The Hollywood Reporter as part of a cover story published Feb. 8. “They’ve got every frame of film, either printed or unprinted, of me during 40 years of working with Lucasfilm on various stuff. I can act the scene and they sort through with AI every fucking foot of film to find me in that same angle and light. It’s bizarre and it works and it is my face.”

Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen star in Dial of Destiny. John Williams scores the film, which is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel. Spielberg executive produces with George Lucas.

Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters June 30.