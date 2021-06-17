Indigenous Producer Stories First to Adapt ‘Jonny Appleseed’ Novel (Exclusive)

Indigenous producer Stories First has optioned Joshua Whitehead’s debut novel Jonny Appleseed for a screen adaptation.

Whitehead’s coming-of-age novel won the Canada Reads competition in March. Jonny Appleseed tells the story of Jonny, a two-spirit and Indigenous queer youth who transitions from life on a reservation to life in the bustling city. He travels with his two closest friends, and together the trio navigate love, culture shock, urban hustle and adulthood.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Joshua and Arsenal Pulp Press to bring Jonny to the screen. This story has already resonated with people across the country and is one we are honored to bring to an even wider audience. As an Indigenous owned and operated production company we aim to honor the reimagining of Jonny,” Leena Minifie, CEO and producer at Vancouver-based Stories First Productions, said in a statement.

“Jonny Appleseed is a remarkable novel, and Joshua Whitehead is an extraordinary talent. We couldn’t be more thrilled that this book will find a home onscreen with Stories First,” Arsenal Pulp Press president Brian Lam added in his own statement.

The book option deal for Jonny Appleseed was negotiated by Lam, Minifie and Paige Sisley and Stephanie Sinclair at CookeMcDermid Agency.