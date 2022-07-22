Infinity (Gem)Stones Valued at Over $25M Debut at to Comic-Con

The convention center floor at San Diego Comic-Con has long been filled with rare collectibles, with both big and small price tags, but none before likely rises to the level of one of this year’s latest entries.

The Infinity Collection of Gemstones comes out of a partnership between Marvel and East Continental Gems and features six precious stones that are meant to be a real-life representation of the Infinity Stones central to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga. And while a value could never be placed on the Infinity Stones, which are tied to different aspects of the universe and capable of changing reality, the Infinity Collection comes with a total estimated value surpassing $25 million.

The idea for the ultra-rare collection originated with East Continental Gems president Adam Mirzoeff, who was watching Avengers: Endgame with his kids and, being in the precious stones business, naturally found himself drawn to the stones that play an outsized role in the superhero films. “When I saw the Time Stone onscreen and how meaningful it is to the entire narrative of the Marvel universe, for me, it was very meaningful to be watching that with my children,” explains Mirzoeff to The Hollywood Reporter. Then, he found himself thinking: “Does Marvel have an actual set of Infinity Stones?” Discovering that they did not, Mirzoeff set out to create real-world Infinity Stone in the best way he knew how.

Known in Marvel lore as the Time, Space, Reality, Mind, Power, and Soul stones, Mirzoeff sourced real-life precious gems to represent each stone. He explains, “I had to reach into my safe and our collection and think, ‘Which stone is worthy of the title?'” Color was the first consideration, followed by the rarity of the stones and the quality. Combined, the six stones are over 150 carats.

As for Marvel, Paul Gitter, svp of Marvel consumer products, said in a statement that the collection is “cool and unexpected and extends the reach of the Marvel brand.” He added, “Fans and collectors are a very important consumer for Marvel since they truly live the Marvel lifestyle every day and are always seeking to connect with the brand in new and unique ways.”

The collection is debuting at Comic-Con in the Marvel booth. Says Mirzoeff, “I know it will exceed my expectation but I just hope it will give the fans the same feeling.” Debuting on Friday afternoon, the gems with be housed in a specially made Infinity Gauntlet like the one worn by Thanos in the films. Gentle Giant, a manufacturer of high-end collectible toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, designed the gauntlet to fit the collection. “We felt that the way that people would recognize these gems as what they are is to be with their iconic holder,” says Mirzoeff.

As for the future of the post-Comic-Con future of the precious gemstones, Mirzoeff says, “everything is on the table.” This includes the possibility of selling them to a private collector: “In that case, we would want to make sure that it is delivered to an exclusive collector that could appreciate and understand this work of art.” The gems are removable from the Infinity Gauntlet should a collector wish to purchase the Infinity Collection of Gemstones they will be able to display them as they desire.

When asked if he has tried wearing the Infinity Gauntlet, bejeweled with his multi-million dollar Infinity Stones, Mirzoeff laughs: “I’m not worthy.”

See pictures of the six Infinity Gemstones below.

The Reality Stone is an oval-shaped, natural ruby from Mozambique, Africa, over 15-carats Courtesy of ECG

The Soul Stone is this cushion-shaped, Spessartite, exceeding 35-carats Courtesy of ECG

The Mind Stone is a high clarity, intense color rectangular brilliant cut yellow diamond, close to 35-carats. Courtesy of ECG

The Space Stone is a sapphire from the island of Madagascar, over 30-carats Courtesy of ECG

The Power Stone is an oval-shaped, natural amethyst, more than 35-carats. Courtesy of ECG