DC’s ‘Injustice’ Sets Cast for Animated Movie (Exclusive)

Injustice is coming to the small screen.

The film falls under the DC Animated Movie banner and is inspired by Netherrealm Studios’ Injustice: Gods Among Us video game and the best selling DC comic book series Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One from writer Tom Taylor. The story takes place in on an alternate Earth in which the Joker has tricked Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the hero on a rampage. This unnhinged Superman decides to take control of Earth for its own good, leading Batman and his allies to attempt to stop him.

Injustice is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Injustice: Gods Among Us launched as both a mobile game and on gaming consoles in 2013, with the game pitting members of the DC universe against one another in death matches reminiscent of Mortal Kombat, also produced by Netherrealm Studios. The game series became so popular that DC launched multiple comics exploring the story.

The upcoming Injustice animated film voice stars Justin Hartley as Superman, Anson Mount as Batman, Laura Bailey as Lois Lane and Rama Kushna, Zach Callison as Damian and Jimmy Olsen, Brian T. Delaney as Green Lantern, Brandon Michael Hall as Cyborg, Edwin Hodge as Mr. Terrific and Killer Croc, Oliver Hudson as Plastic Man, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn, Yuri Lowenthal as Mirror Master, Flash and Shazam, Derek Phillips as Nightwing and Aquaman, Kevin Pollak as Joker and Jonathan Kent, Anika Noni Rose as Catwoman, Reid Scott as Green Arrow and Victor Zsasz, Faran Tahir as Ra’s al Ghul, Fred Tatasciore as Captain Atom, Janet Varney as Wonder Woman, and Andrew Morgado as Mirror Master Soldier.

Rick Morales, known for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, is producing. Justice League Dark‘s Matt Peters is directing from a script by Batman: Hush scribe Ernie Altbacker. Also producing is Jim Krieg, with Sam Register executive producing.

Injustice is expected to debut on home entertainment this fall.