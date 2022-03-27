Oscars: Inside the Academy’s Nontelevised Ceremony for Eight Awards Categories

Stephanie Ingram (left), Linda Dowds and Justin Raleigh accept the best makeup and hairstyling Oscar for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye.'

The Academy handed out eight Oscars — including four early wins for Dune — at the Dolby Theatre in advance of the live telecast.

Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa presented in the categories of documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound. Edited versions of those presentations and the winners’ speeches will be played as part of the broadcast, a format change that has been met with a storm of criticism since it was announced last month.

Inside the Dolby Theatre at the early ceremony, about 80 percent of the seats were filled, with the front of the theater using small tables and social distancing instead of the typical theatrical rows of seating. Guillermo del Toro arrived at the nontelevised ceremony early; he told The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg that he was there to offer support to filmmakers nominated in those categories. “We all live in the same house, we should all dine at the same table,” he said.

Dune director Denis Villeneuve, as well as stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, were among those on hand to see their sci-fi epic receive four awards during the hour, in the categories of original score, for Hans Zimmer, film editing, production design and sound.

With his win, Zimmer — who wasn’t in attendance — set the record for the longest amount of time, 28 years, between score wins. He previously collected an Academy Award in 1995 for the score of Disney’s animated The Lion King. Dune was Zimmer’s 12th nomination. He received his first nom in 1989 for Rain Man, and more recent noms including a trio of films from Christopher Nolan: Dunkirk, Interstellar and Inception.

Accepting the Oscar for Dune’s production design was Canadian producer designer Patrice Vermette — this was his first win and third nom — and first-time nominee, set decorator Zsuzsanna Sipos. On stage, Vermette looked to the sky and thanked the late Jean-Marc Vallée. Vallée’s directing credits include The Young Victoria, for which Vermette earned his first Oscar nom. Vermette was also previously nominated for Villeneuve’s Arrival.

Villeneuve’s longtime editor Joe Walker won his first Oscar, having previously been nominated for the director’s Arrival and Steve McQueen’s 12 Years a Slave.

Collecting Oscars for best sound were supervising sound editors Mark Mangini and Theo Green, rerecording mixers Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett, and production sound mixer Mac Ruth.

It was the second Oscar and sixth nomination for Mangini, who previously won for Mad Max: Fury Road; and the second Oscar and tenth nomination for Hemphill, who previously won for The Last of the Mohicans. It was the first win and third nom for Bartlett, the first win and second nom for Green, and the first win and fourth nom for Ruth.

Best actress nominee Jessica Chastain was on hand to cheer her The Eyes of Tammy Faye makeup and hairstyling team, which collected the Oscar. The award went to Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh.

The Long Goodbye won the Oscar for live-action short, delivering Academy Awards to Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia. Ahmed was Oscar-nominated for best actor a year ago for his performance in Sound of Metal. In his acceptance speech, Ahmed said, “In such divided times, we believe in the world of stories to remind us that there is no ‘us’ and ‘them,’ there’s just us.”

The Oscar for documentary short went to Ben Proudfoot for The Queen of Basketball, which focuses on basketball pioneer Luisa Harris. In his acceptance speech, Proudfoot called for President Biden to bring U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was arrested in Moscow in February, back to the U.S. and said, “If there is anyone up there that still doubts whether there is an audience for female athletes, let this Academy Award be the answer.”

The Windshield Wiper won best animated short. With The Windshield Wiper, Alberto Mielgo has added an Oscar to the pair of Emmys that he received in 2019 for his short The Witness from the Netflix animated anthology series Love, Death + Robots. Based on observations from his travels, The Windshield Wiper — which he wrote, directed, designed and produced (and even composed some music that was used in the short) — examines love. Mielgo accepted the Oscar for animated short with producer Leo Sanchez.

During their opening monologue to the ceremony airing live on ABC, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall referenced the controversy surrounding the nontelevised ceremony. “It was a controversial and difficult decision, but I think we’ve moved on,” Sykes said, as the lights on the stage flickered behind her.

The 2022 Oscars, whose live televised ceremony will be co-hosted by Schumer, Sykes and Hall, took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and was produced by Will Packer and Shayla Cowan.