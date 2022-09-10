‘Inside Out’ Sequel, Alien Movie ‘Elio’ Set at Pixar

Pixar is returning to the world of Inside Out in the summer of 2024. The Disney-owned studio announced a sequel to the 2015 film Friday at D23 — and revealed an alien film titled Elio will arrive in 2024. The studio, which has sent several recent projects straight to Disney+, did not specify if these would be theatrical or streaming plays.

Inside Out is considered a high watermark for Pixar, a studio known for its crowd-pleasing films. The original earned glowing reviews and $857.6 million globally. It voice-starred Amy Poehler as Joy, one of six emotions belonging to 11-year-old Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) as she moved across the country with her family.

Poehler revealed at D23 that Riley will be a teenager in the follow-up and hinted at new emotions to be included, but did not reveal who they would be voiced by. Writer-director Pete Docter’s film also featured Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Fear (Bill Hader), Anger (Lewis Black) and Disgust (Mindy Kaling).

Animation vet Kelsey Mann will direct, with original screenwriter Meg LeFauve returning for the film.

Pixar revealed a new film, Elio, will focus on an 11-year-old who makes first contact with aliens. The film hails from Mary Alice Drumm, known for working as a producer on Coco, and Coco screenwriter Adrian Molina. Yonas Kibreab will voice the title role, with America Ferrera voicing Elio’s mother.

Pixar also offered a look at Elemental, which hails from director Peter Sohn, who took inspiration from his childhood growing up in New York. It tells the love story of Ember (a fiery young woman) and Wade (a water guy) who can’t touch each other and must journey through a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together.

Sohn, who is known for directing The Good Dinosaur (2015), appeared onstage with producer Denise Ream to reveal the lead characters will be voiced by Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie.

Elemental is slated for June 16, 2023.

Check out this #D23Expo Exclusive Poster for Disney and Pixar’s Elemental. See the movie only in theaters June 16, 2023! pic.twitter.com/gnLjVZVngx — Pixar (@Pixar) September 9, 2022

The studio shared additional casting news on the upcoming softball series Win or Lose, with creators Michael Yates and Carrie Hobson revealing Will Forte will voice coach Dan. The series, also created by David Lally, will be Pixar’s first foray into longform TV storytelling.