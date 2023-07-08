Box Office: ‘Insidious 5’ Scaring Off ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ With $30M-Plus Opening, ‘Joy Ride’ Stalls

Insidious: The Red Door scared up a hefty $15 million-plus at the Friday box office — including $5 million in Thursday previews — for a projected $30 million to $33 million opening in North America. The horror pic should now have no trouble scaring off Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and winning the weekend.

Elsewhere, Lionsgate’s R-rated raunchy comedy Joy Ride is stalling in its domestic debut, while the conservative-leaning movie Sound of Freedom continues to set off fireworks after opening on July Fourth.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is falling to No. 2 in its second outing in more bad news for the big-budget tentpole. The pic, from Lucasfilm and Disney, looks to fall 58 percent or more to $25 million to $28 million. That’s the biggest decline of the series.

Insidious: The Red Door is overperforming despite bad reviews. Heading into the weekend, prerelease tracking had suggested that the fifth and final Insidious installment, helmed by series star Patrick Wilson in his feature directorial debut, would earn $25 million or more. Screen Gems partnered with Stage 6 Films and Blumhouse on the horror pic, which reteams the original cast, including Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins and Andrew Astor.

Sound of Freedom, from Angel Studios, is expected to place third with $15 million or more. The crowd-sourced movie opened to big numbers on July Fourth after nabbing an A+ CinemaScore from audiences.

Pixar and Disney’s Elemental will hold at No. 4, followed by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at No. 5.

Joy Ride, from Lionsgate, is looking at a disappointing domestic debut of $6 million for a sixth-place finish, versus a hoped-for $7 million to $9 million. The pic marks the second of several raunchy comedies opening at the summer box office as Hollywood tries to revive the genre.

From the producers of Neighbors and the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians, Joy Ride stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu as four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure.

Other weekend highlights: Elemental is passing up The Flash in terms of domestic earnings.

This story was originally published on July 7 at 8:21 am.