‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Scares Up $5M in Box Office Previews, ‘Joy Ride’ Nabs $1.1M

Insidious: The Red Door scared up a hefty $5 million in Thursday previews at the North American box office, followed by $1.1 million for the R-rated raunchy comedy Joy Ride.

The pair of genre pics are going up against the second weekend of summer tentpole Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which earned an estimated $5.2 million on Thursday.

Prerelease tracking suggests that the fifth and final Insidious installment, helmed by series star Patrick Wilson in his feature directorial debut, will earn $25 million or more in its domestic bow. Screen Gems partnered with Stage 6 Films and Blumhouse on the horror pic, which reteams the original cast, including Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins and Andrew Astor.

Joy Ride, from Lionsgate, is looking at a more tempered debut in the $7 million to $9 million range. The pic marks the second of several raunchy comedies opening at the summer box office as Hollywood tries to revive the genre.

From the producers of Neighbors and the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians, Joy Ride stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu as four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure.