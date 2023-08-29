International Emmy Awards to Honor India’s Ektaa R. Kapoor

Ektaa R. Kapoor, co-founder of Bollywood TV production powerhouse Balaji Telefilms, is set to receive the 2023 International Emmy Directorate Award.

Kapoor, with parents Jeetendra Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, launched in 1994 what was to become among South Asia’s most prolific TV producers, with filmmaking subsidiary Balaji Motion Pictures opening in 2001. The label produces several high-profile Bollywood titles each year, including Netflix’s social comedy drama Kathal.

The International Academy’s special Emmy trophy will be presented to Kapoor at the 51st International Emmy Awards Gala on Nov. 20, 2023 in New York City.

“Ektaa R. Kapoor has built Balaji into one of India’s foremost entertainment players with market leadership in the television content industry reaching mass audiences across India and South Asia with their long running series and OTT platform,” Bruce Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, said in a statement on Tuesday.

To date, the Balaji banner has produced over 17,000 hours of TV and 45 movies, as well as launching Alt Balaji as a streaming platform in India.

“Television has been instrumental in helping me discover my identity, particularly as a woman working to make stories for women. This award allows me to represent them and our shared accomplishments on an international level,” Kapoor said in her own statement.

The International Emmy’s Directorate Award celebrates excellence in television entertainment across all fields.