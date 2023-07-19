Family Feature ‘Into the Spotlight,’ From 15-Year-Old Writer Kate Larson, Acquired by Entertainment Squad (Exclusive)

Into the Spotlight, the coming-of-age musical based on a screenplay by teenager Kate Larson, who was just 15 years old when she wrote it, has found a home in North America.

The family feature — which stars Leigh-Allyn Baker (Good Luck Charlie), Karen Abercrombie (War Room), and Larson — has been acquired by Entertainment Squad, which has set a VOD release date of Sep. 1.

Directed by Lisa Arnold and executive produced by Cakki and Brian Warren of Revive Productions, Into the Spotlight centers on a high-schooler who grew up writing music with her rockstar dad but always preferred to stay out of the limelight. When her best friend isn’t able to perform, she steps in as her substitute at their high school talent show. For luck, she uses a vintage, glowing microphone that turns out to be enchanted. Her incredible performance goes viral and overnight she becomes a star. Discovering fame and losing herself along the way, it is only with the help of family and friends that she finds her way back to what truly matters.

“At 15 I saw the world shutting down and my friends losing hope so, I wrote Into the Spotlight,” said Larson. “From struggling with dyslexia as a younger child to creating a story to inspire my generation, it has been truly magical. Into the Spotlight has changed my life and I know girls everywhere need this story about overcoming insecurity, friendship, love, empowerment, and staying true to who you were meant to be.”

Additional cast includes Kevin Sizemore (Fear The Walking Dead: Flight 462, NCIS), comedienne Victoria Jackson (SNL), comedian Jeff Allen (Apostles of Comedy), Anthony Evans (One Nation Under God), and Raphael Ruggero (Lifemark).

“Into The Spotlight brings back co-viewing for the entire family and sends an uplifting message to tweens and teens to follow their heart when chasing their dreams,’ said Arnold.

“The capabilities of AI created uncertainty for a lot of us in the entertainment industry,” added Shaked Berenson, Entertainment Squad CEO. “Seeing a young audience embrace a film like Into the Spotlight, which was written by a 15-year-old, proves the irreplaceable power of an authentic voice. It’s truly inspiring.”