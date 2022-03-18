‘Inventing Anna,’ ‘Encanto’ Rule Nielsen Streaming Charts

Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna stole big numbers in its second weekend, logging 3.3 billion minutes viewed in its first full week of play on Netflix, according to Nielsen rankings for the week of Feb. 14-20.

The nine-episode original limited series first debuted on the streamer Feb. 11, amassing 1.22 billion minutes of viewing times in its first three days.

Inventing Anna, starring Julia Garner, topped both Nielsen’s original series chart for the week of Feb. 14-20, as well as the overall chart, which includes movies and TV series. Females made up two-thirds of the audience, while about one-third were in the 35-49 age group, according to Nielsen.

Netflix’s reality series Love Is Blind was the second-most viewed title among any series or movie in its second week with 1.4 billion viewing minutes.

On the movie side of the aisle, Disney’s Encanto continued to shine with more than 1 billion minutes viewed. The animated film has stayed atop Nielsen’s movie streaming chart for a record-shattered nine weeks, reinforcing the market for kids fare. It also came in No. 2 overall.

Netflix’s original movie Fistful of Vengeance debuted on the top-10 movie chart with 186 million viewing minutes, and drew the most ethnically diverse audience of any title for the week, according to Nielsen.

Among other highlights, the season four premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime reached nearly 500 million viewing minutes, thanks to its two-episode debut and repeat viewing of previous seasons. Females made up the majority of those tuning in.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

The top streaming charts for Feb. 14-20 are below.

Top 10 Overall (Series & Movies)



1. Inventing Anna (Netflix), 3.28 billion minutes

2. Love Is Blind (Netflix), 1.43 billion

3. Encanto (Disney+), 1.22 billion

4. Ozark (Netflix), 1.08 billion

5. Reacher (Prime Video), 935 million

6. Sweet Magnolias (Netflix), 898 million

7. NCIS (Netflix), 856 million

8. Cocomelon (Netflix), 661 million

9. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 647 million

10. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video), 499 million

Movies

1. Encanto (Disney+), 1.22 billion minutes viewed

2. St. Vincent (Netflix), 411 million

3. The Twindler Swindler (Netflix), 334 million

4. Despicable Me 2 (Netflix), 304 million

5. Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2022 (Netflix), 303 million

6. Blackhat (Netflix), 253 million

7. Fistful of Vengeance (Netflix), 186 million

8. Despicable Me (Netflix), 182 million

9. Tall Girl 2 (Netflix), 172 million

10. Moana (Disney+), 168 million

Original Series

1. Inventing Anna (Netflix), 3.28 billion minutes

2. Love Is Blind (Netflix), 1.43 billion

3. Ozark (Netflix), 1.08 billion

4. Reacher (Prime Video), 935 million

5. Sweet Magnolias (Netflix), 898 billion

6. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video), 499 million

7. Raising Dion (Netflix), 489 million

8. Space Force (Netflix), 438 million

9. All of Us Are Dead (Netflix), 340 million

10. The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+), 339 million

Acquired Series

1. NCIS (Netflix), 856 million minutes

2. Cocomelon (Netflix), 661 million

3. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 647 million

4. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 463 million

5. Seinfeld (Netflix), 414 million

6. Micky Mouse Clubhouse (Disney+) 338 million

7. Supernatural (Netflix), 335 million

8 (tie). New Girl (Netflix), 335 million

9. Bluey (Disney+), 298 million

10. Downton Abbey (Netflix), 291 million