Ira Sachs’ ‘Passages’ to Open Toronto’s Inside Out Film Festival

The Ira Sachs film Passages is set to open the Inside Out 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival after screening at Sundance.

The French romantic drama, which stars Ben Whishaw, Franz Rogowski and Adèle Exarchopoulos, will receive a gala treatment in Toronto. And the 33rd edition of Inside Out will close with Tom Gustafson’s Glitter & Doom, a musical love story based on the song lyrics by the Indigo Girls and featuring Alex Diaz, Missy Pyle and Tig Notario.

The festival’s lineup, unveiled Friday, also includes screenings for Supporting Our Selves, a documentary about AIDs activists by Lulu Wei that will receive a world premiere, and director Ally Pankiw’s I Used to be Funny, a dramedy about a stand-up comedian struggling with PTSD who consider joining the search for a missing teenage girl she used to nanny.

There’s also a gala screening for D. Smith’s Kokomo City after it played at Sundance and Berlin. The documentary chronicles the lives of four trans sex workers in Atlanta and New York, one of whom, Koko Da Doll, was recently fatally shot in Atlanta.

There’s also a world premiere for Loveleen Kaur’s music documentary Leilani’s Fortune, about queer, immigrant Ethiopian-Eritrean artist Witch Prophet navigating the music industry.

In all, Inside Out will feature 107 films from 30 countries, including Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren’s 20,000 Species of Bees, the Berlin Guild Film prize winner, and the Teddy Award winner All the Colors of the World are Between Back and White, by director Babtunde Apalowo, a film about a delivery driver in Lagos, Nigeria, whose quiet life is disrupted by an friendly photographer.

Toronto’s Inside Out Festival, led by co-heads and executive directors Elie Chivi and Andrew Murphy and director of festival programming Jenna Dufton, will run from May 25 to June 4.