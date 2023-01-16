Olivia Colman, Martin McDonagh, Jessie Buckley Among 90-Plus Names Calling on U.K. to Take “Immediate Action” Against Iran Over Executions

A growing number of figures from the film and TV industry in the U.K. have signed a letter urging British politicians to support the people of Iran as the country faces global condemnation for executing several of those involved in the wave of protests that erupted last year.

The letter, instigated by British-Iranian filmmaker Babak Anvari, calls for members of U.K. parliament to actively campaign for Iran to stop violence against protesters and end all executions, to hold Iran accountable for the “gross violations of human rights and women’s rights,” and to demand that Iran releases all political prisoners.

Among the almost 100 names to have signed the letter, which is still circulating and gathering attention, are Olivia Colman, Martin McDonagh, Jessie Buckley, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Brett Goldstein, Jonathan Pryce, Hugh Bonneville, Richard Curtis, Gillian Anderson, Felicity Jones, George Mackay, Edgar Wright and Hayley Atwell.

The letter is the latest reaction from the international creative community against the Iranian government’s brutal crackdown on widespread demonstrations around the country that called for for basic rights — most prominently women’s rights — and were sparked when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in custody on Sept. 16 after being arrested by the morality police for allegedly breaching the strict dress code for women. According to human rights groups, hundreds of protestors were killed by authorities and thousands have been arrested, while at least four have now been executed in what the U.S. state department condemned as “sham trials.”

Earlier this month, Cate Blanchett, Jason Momoa and Samuel L. Jackson were among more than 50 entertainment industry figures to take part in a video message in which they held signs featuring the hashtag #StopExecutionsInIran.

See the letter to U.K. parliament and the list of signatories below.