Debbie Allen, Questlove, Jennifer Beals Pay Tribute to Irene Cara: “She Defined a Decade”

Debbie Allen, Questlove, Jennifer Beals and Diane Warren were among the Hollywood notables remembering Irene Cara following the news of the Oscar-winning performer’s death at age 63.

Cara began her career as a child singer and dancer before breaking out with the 1980 musical film Fame, in which she starred as Coco Hernandez and sang the title song and “Out Here on My Own,” which were both nominated for the original song Academy Award. She is also known for the hit tune “Flashdance… What a Feeling” from the 1983 film Flashdance, which earned her an Oscar and a Grammy. Other credits include the 1976 film Sparkle, along with a number of Broadway productions.

Among those paying tribute to the New York City native was NYC Mayor Eric Adams. “Irene Cara sang New York City’s song,” he tweeted Saturday. “Born in the Bronx, she reached for the stars and delivered a soundtrack for the ages. She will be truly missed. Rest in peace.”

Debbie Allen, who starred in the television version of Fame that was based on the film and ran for six seasons in the 1980s, tweeted, “My Heart Is Broken. #IreneCara was such a gifted and beautiful genius. Her talent and her music will LIVE FOREVER! FOREVER REMEMBER HER NAME!”

Beals, who starred in Flashdance, shared a photo to Instagram of herself with Cara from the 1984 Academy Awards ceremony. “Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent,” the actress captioned the post. “It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for those who dare to dream.”

Also sharing condolences was Stranger Things star Matthew Modine, who posted, “What a presence. What a voice. She defined a decade with her songs.”

Remembrances from other prominent figures, including Lenny Kravitz, Kim Fields, Holly Robinson Peete and John Leguizamo, are below.

My Heart Is Broken. 💔#IreneCara was such a gifted and beautiful genius. Her talent and her music will LIVE FOREVER! FOREVER REMEMBER HER NAME! 😢❤️ #FAME pic.twitter.com/ZUnOfGngFT — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) November 26, 2022

….Now…….there is nothing. 😞



Goodbye Irene Cara. I’m Sad About This. https://t.co/Hu3y8qRX57 — Dr. Love (@questlove) November 26, 2022

This breaks my ❤️ to hear. #IreneCara was one of the first women I saw singing, dancing & acting in color not B&W who looked like me. Seeing her in #Fame changed my life. 1 of the first 45s I remember owning was her beautiful song #AnyoneCanSee. It’s still one of my favorites. https://t.co/JNImrMyAjy — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 26, 2022

#IreneCara, her talent, her beauty, THAT VOICE, were revolutionary for me as a teen. Seeing her on FAME, hearing her on the radio lit my imagination on fire. Thank you, Ms. Cara. Rest now, bellesa. 😔 https://t.co/MPVIrGjjVj — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) November 26, 2022

When I first saw Irene perform, I was just blown away! The insane combination of talent and beauty was overwhelming to me. This hurts my heart so much. 💔💔💔💔

I have been a fan for so many years …

Rest In Peace 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #IreneCara https://t.co/j6UpSILnXz pic.twitter.com/fq5tTn8kmx — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) November 26, 2022

#ireneCara she was one of the reasons I am here today! She made me believe if you were Latin you could make it! She fueled my community. She will be missed! Rest in power! pic.twitter.com/d9LUCtFsC2 — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) November 26, 2022

So shocking and sad. I feel like I grew up with her. Deepest condolences to Ms Cara’s family. Her memory will truly bless us all. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 26, 2022

Irene Cara sang New York City’s song.



Born in the Bronx, she reached for the stars and delivered a soundtrack for the ages.



She will be truly missed. Rest in peace. https://t.co/QNioRdBP32 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) November 26, 2022

Irene Cara. So lovely. What a presence. What a voice. She defined a decade with her songs. God speed. pic.twitter.com/hOktkPs1gw — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) November 26, 2022

Irene Cara has died. I just literally burst into tears hearing ‘Fame’ played on the radio!!! Such happy times 😢😢😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/2HHJzX862p — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) November 26, 2022

I’m so sad to hear about Irene Cara, she was a real light. ❤️❤️❤️rest easy — Flea (@flea333) November 26, 2022

Irene Cara was magical to me. I can never forget dancing around my lounge as a girl in the 80’s in Cape Town to FAME playing on VHS. Rest in love #IreneCara pic.twitter.com/YgujEzR3Wo — Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) November 26, 2022

Grew up watching Irene Cara take on the world… what a feeling.. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/1B8wFj5nNW — loni love (@LoniLove) November 26, 2022

Irene Cara.Gloriously powerful award winning singer/songwriter. Her gifts empowered. Her songs fueled coming of age years. My fave memory is a childhood one: seeing people of color in a love story for the 1st time:Aaron Loves Angela.Her NY light will shine in this NYer #irenecara pic.twitter.com/2I6f9cIkT2 — Kim Fields (@KimVFields) November 26, 2022

Reading this from @saylor I couldn't even grasp what he was saying, like a pair of binoculars you can't get to focus. Then it became clear. And it's true. Irene Cara passed away, at 63 years old. Nothing more disclosed. My deepest condolences to her loved ones who number many 🙏 https://t.co/GSvjhmtW82 — Martha Quinn Ⓥ (@MarthaQuinn) November 26, 2022

RIP Irene Cara. We will remember your name! #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) November 26, 2022

SHE’S GONNA MAKE IT TO HEAVEN, LIGHT UP THE SKY WITH HER NAME – REST IN POWER, IRENE CARA https://t.co/IYqMTR7HVg — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) November 26, 2022

Rest in peace Irene Cara. Thank you for of one of the most inspirational songs of all time. https://t.co/TAioX5ZOgZ — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) November 26, 2022

Oh no. Sing in power forever Irene Cara. Light Up The Sky Like A Flame🎤💔Irene Cara, 'Fame' singer, dead at 63, publicist says. https://t.co/6yQmMTUAv0 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 26, 2022