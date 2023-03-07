‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Bad Sisters’ Dominate Irish Academy Awards Nominations

- Share this article on Facebook
With just a few days until the 2023 Oscars, hot contender The Banshees of Inisherin has been given a boost on home soil.
Martin McDonagh’s period tragicomedy — which has nine Academy Award nominations (an all-time Irish record) — has now landed the most film nods this year for the Irish Academy Awards.
Announced by the Irish Film & TV Academy (IFTA), Banshees has 11 nominations, including best film and, as with the BAFTAs and Oscars, the film has been nominated in all of the performance categories for its main cast of Colin Farrell (who also got a nod for supporting actor for The Batman), Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon. Banshees‘ 11 nominations is the same number in 2022 amassed by Irish-language drama The Quiet Girl, which is now also in contention for an Oscar in the international category.
Further down the list, Frank Berry’s immigration drama Aisha — starring Letitia Wright and Josh O’Connor — landed 10 nominations. Other notable nominees include Paul Mescal, both as lead actor for Aftersun and supporting actor for God’s Creatures, Jessie Buckley for Women Talking, Liam Neeson for Marlowe and Alisha Weir, the young lead of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.
On the TV side, Sharon Horgan’s Apple TV+ comedy series Bad Sisters dominates the pack with 12 nominations, including best drama, best director, best script and nods for almost the entirety of its ensemble cast, including Horgan, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack (also a film leading actor nominee for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Michael Smiley, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Eve Hewson and Sarah Greene. The show commands four of the six supporting actress slots.
“What an exciting time right now for the Irish screen industry,” said Academy CEO, Áine Moriarty. “This superb line-up of nominees in the running for Irish Academy Awards, showcases to the world the high calibre of acting, filmmaking and storytelling we have in this country. The Irish Academy is proud to acknowledge and reward their great work and we look forward to celebrating their achievements at the ceremony.”
See the full list of nominees below.
BEST FILM
Aisha
The Banshees of Inisherin
God’s Creatures
Lakelands
Róise & Frank
The Wonder
DIRECTOR – FILM
Aisha – Frank Berry
The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
It Is In Us All – Antonia Campbell Hughes
Joyride – Emer Reynolds
Let the Wrong One In – Conor McMahon
Róise & Frank – Rachael Moriarty & Peter Murphy
SCRIPT – FILM
Aisha – Frank Berry
The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
God’s Creatures – Shane Crowley
Joyride – Ailbhe Keogan
Let the Wrong One In – Conor McMahon
Róise & Frank – Rachael Moriarty, Peter Murphy
LEAD ACTOR – FILM
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Éanna Hardwicke – Lakelands
Liam Neeson – Marlowe
Ollie West – The Sparrow
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
LEAD ACTRESS – FILM
Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
Bríd Ní Neachtain – Róise & Frank
Danielle Galligan – Lakelands
Kelly Gough – Tarrac
Seána Kerslake – Ballywalter
Zara Devlin – Ann
SUPPORTING ACTOR – FILM
Andrew Scott – Catherine Called Birdy
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Paul Mescal – God’s Creatures
Pierce Brosnan – Black Adam
SUPPORTING ACTRESS – FILM
Aisling Franciosi – God’s Creatures
Eileen Walsh – Ann
Elaine Cassidy – The Wonder
Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Kíla Lord Cassidy – The Wonder
DRAMA
BEST DRAMA
Bad Sisters
Conversations with Friends
Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special)
Smother
The Dry
Vikings: Valhalla
DIRECTOR – DRAMA
Bad Sisters – Dearbhla Walsh
Conversations with Friends – Lenny Abrahamson
Maxine – Laura Way
Severance – Aoife McArdle
Smother – Dathaí Keane
The Dry – Paddy Breathnach
SCRIPT – DRAMA
Bad Sisters – Sharon Horgan
Conversations with Friends – Mark O’Halloran
Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special) – Lisa McGee
Smother – Kate O’Riordan
The Dry – Nancy Harris
Top Boy – Ronan Bennett
LEAD ACTOR – DRAMA
Aidan Turner – The Suspect
Conleth Hill – Holding
Jason O’Mara – Smother
Kerr Logan – North Sea Connection
Stephen Rea – The English
Vinnie McCabe – The Noble Call
LEAD ACTRESS – DRAMA
Alison Oliver – Conversations with Friends
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Dervla Kirwan – Smother
Roisin Gallagher – The Dry
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Siobhan McSweeney – Holding
SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA
Brian Gleeson – Bad Sisters
Ciarán Hinds – The Dry
Daryl McCormack – Bad Sisters
Michael Smiley – Bad Sisters
Moe Dunford – The Dry
Tommy Tiernan – Conversations with Friends
SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA
Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters
Brenda Fricker – Holding
Eva Birthistle – Bad Sisters
Eve Hewson – Bad Sisters
Genevieve O’Reilly – Andor
Sarah Greene – Bad Sisters
OTHER AWARD CATEGORIES
GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY
The Artist & The Wall of Death
The Ghost of Richard Harris
How To Tell A Secret
Million Dollar Pigeons
North Circular
Nothing Compares
LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
An Irish Goodbye
Call Me Mommy
Don’t Go Where I Can’t Find You
Lamb
Wednesday’s Child
You’re Not Home
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Candlelight
Dagda’s Harp
Red Rabbit
Soft Tissue
CRAFT CATEGORIES
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Conversations with Friends – Suzie Lavelle
How To Tell A Secret – Eleanor Bowman
It Is In Us All – Piers McGrail
The Dry – Cathal Watters
Vikings: Valhalla – Peter Robertson
COSTUME DESIGN
Aisha – Kathy Strachan
The Banshees of Inisherin – Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh
Disenchanted – Joan Bergin
Enola Holmes 2 – Consolata Boyle
Vikings: Valhalla – Susan O’Connor Cave
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Aisha – Tamara Conboy
Bad Sisters – Mark Geraghty
Mr. Malcolm’s List – Ray Ball
Róise & Frank – Padraig O’Neill
Vikings: Valhalla – Tom Conroy
HAIR & MAKE-UP
Aisha – Dumebi Anozie, Liz Byrne
The Banshees of Inisherin – Orla Carroll, Lynn Johnston, Dan Martin
Mr. Malcolm’s List – Eileen Buggy, Sharon Doyle
The Wonder – Lorri Ann King, Morna Ferguson
Vikings: Valhalla – Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney
SOUND
Aisha
The Banshees of Inisherin
Conversations with Friends
The Sparrow
The Wonder
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Stephen Rennicks
Lakelands – Daithí
Nothing Compares – Irene Buckley, Linda Buckley
Róise & Frank – Colm Mac Con Iomaire
The Dry – Sarah Lynch
EDITING
Aisha – Colin Campbell
Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
Death on the Nile – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Nocebo – Tony Cranstoun
Nothing Compares – Mick Mahon
VFX
The Banshees of Inisherin
Marlowe
Stranger Things
The Woman King
