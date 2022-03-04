‘Swan Song’ Director Among Irish Film and TV Academy Rising Star Nominees

Benjamin Cleary, the writer-director whose debut feature Swan Song starred Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Awkwafina and Glenn Close, is among 2022 Screen Ireland – Irish Film & Television Academy rising star nominees

Announced by the IFTA on Friday, the five-strong list also includes Colm Bairéad, writer-director of An Cailín Ciúin, which won the Berlinale’s Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury award for best film earlier this year; Kate Dolan, writer-director of Toronto-bowing You Are Not My Mother alongside the film’s lead, Hazel Doupe; and Sam Keeley, who played Eric “Viking” Kinsella in the Irish-U.S. co-production Kin (and will soon be seen in NBC’s Tiger King dramatization).

The winner will be announced at the virtual IFTA awards ceremony on March 12.

“This prestigious award shines a light on five superb Irish professionals who are proving themselves to be world-class talents, exemplifying high-quality craft, skill and expertise on the world stage,” said Áine Moriarty, chief executive of the Irish Film and Television Academy. “As Ireland’s rising stars, they are a reflection of a brilliant new wave of Irish talent in what may be a Golden Era for the Irish Screen industry, and the Academy is proud to recognise their achievements.”

Previous winners of the rising star award are among some of the biggest Irish names working today, including Saoirse Ronan, Michael Fassbender, Tomm Moore, Domhnall Gleeson, John Michael McDonagh, Sarah Greene, Gerard Barrett, Jamie Dornan, Aisling Franciosi, Stephen Fingleton, Patrick Gibson, Jacob McCarthy and Nicola Coughlan.

“Huge congratulations to all the rising star nominees announced today,” said Désirée Finnegan, chief executive of Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland. “The nominees are all recognised for their strong creative vision, both in front of and behind the camera. Screen Ireland is proud to support the rising star Award, highlighting the incredible achievements of Irish screen talent, and look forward to the future work of all the nominees.”