Cannes: ‘Iron Sky’ Director Timo Vuorensola Prepping Darkly Comic Action Thriller ‘Killtown’ (Exclusive)

From Nazis on the moon to a small town populated solely by killers.

Timo Vuorensola, the Finnish director behind cult 2012 favorite Iron Sky (which spawned two sequels) is prepping another film with a somewhat audacious concept, The Hollywood Reporter can reveal.

Killtown, being introduced to the market by Brilliant Pictures, sees him leave the world of the Third Reich and space travel and instead move to small-town America. The fast-paced and darkly comic action-thriller follows the story of an investigative journalist who visits the small, picturesque town of Killkent to work on a story about a possible serial killer in the area. However, she soon uncovers a much darker truth and unwittingly paints a target on her chest when she discovers that the entire town is populated by retired killers, who all want her dead before she can share the town’s dark secret.

“The idea was that we have a small town where everyone is a killer, but of different kinds — trained assassins, ex-military, serial killers, etc — and they all come to this small town,” Vuorensola tells THR, adding that the script has a similarly “laconic humor” to Iron Sky.

There are several key rules in Killtown — never reveal its secret and keep all killings outside its borders.

“Unless you absolutely have to,” said Vuorensola. “And of course, it all heads towards a big shootout.”

Killtown reunites Vuorensola with Brilliant Pictures CEO Sean O’Kelly, who produced Iron Sky.

“It was phenomenal and became a cult franchise that went on to do three movies. And it’s very much the same team behind that,” said O’Kelly, who confirmed that the team was reaching out to an A-list cast.

Produced by Friends of Mr Cairo’s Tony Krantz (Melancholia, Dogville, Viking Destiny) alongside Brilliant Pictures’ O’Kelly (Deep Fear, Iron Sky) and Marc Bikindou (Black Dahlia, Deception), Killtown is written by Adam Marko-Nord (Jazzoo, Jazzoo – the party). Principal photography is due to take place in Spain from the fourth quarter.

London- and Rome-based Brilliant Pictures is handling worldwide sales rights for Killtown.