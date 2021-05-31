Irving Thalberg’s 1934 Column: “The Future of the Director”

On May 31, 1934, The Hollywood Reporter published a special issue devoted to directing. The edition kicked off with prolific MGM producer Irving Thalberg’s essay “The Future of the Director.” Months earlier, Thalberg had written an article for THR noting of his output: “Since 1920, I have made an average of thirty-six pictures a year — some years I have made as high as sixty pictures.” For this column, the studio exec spoke favorably of helmers who could “stylize” features and how work with actors changed during the transition from silent films to talkies.

About five years ago, when sound was first introduced, I was asked what the future of the motion picture director would be.

With dialogue directors being requested right and left, and with the entire form of motion pictures seeming to the future of the motion picture director undergo radical changes, and — not the least — with our tremendous financial commitment in directors’ contracts, it seemed a serious question at the time. My reply was then just as now — that the future of the director seemed brighter than ever.

More and more it is increasingly evident that the opportunity to get completely original stories is diminishing and the demand for style and treatment falls heavier upon the producer of pictures. To the director who can stylize his direction there is an ever-increasing opportunity substantially to improve the box-office value of the material and the cast with which he is working.

It would be unnecessary to name the director outstanding for his human quality, as a vast majority of the people in the industry would agree on the name of the man whose work is so characterized. The same may be said of another who has specialized in a humorous American, whimsical style. Another directors’ ability to turn every situation into sly humor has caused that type of direction to be named after him — so that when others employ the same method it is called the “So-And-So” touch.

I could name countless examples of men who have stylized their work so that their pictures represent freshness and novelty even when the stories they portray are, at times, a little well-known. Personally, I am of the belief that this represents the most favorable factor in the future of motion pictures.

The director’s ability to help actors has been greatly diminished by talking pictures. There is no question about that. The day when an actor could be made out of a rank amateur is over. There will, of course, come up out of nowhere many new and great actors — but they will be people of extraordinary talent. The day is over, also, when the actor can appear on the set hardly knowing the story he may be in.

Today every small-part actor is a serious-thinking man or woman, capable of giving an interesting interpretation; and the great and important stars and featured players are, practically without exception, deep-thinking men and women of extraordinary talent and genius in their line of endeavor.

The director to them is no longer an instructor in their own work — but by his stylizing of his story, the successful director present the actor to the public constantly in a new light and adds tremendously to the actor’s prestige and popularity. — Originally published on May 31, 1934.