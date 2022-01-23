Irwin Young, DuArt Chairman and SMPTE Past President, Dies at 94

Irwin Young attends the 7th Directors Guild of America Honors at the DGA Theater on October 16, 2008, in New York City.

Irwin Young, owner of DuArt Film & Video and a producer on a number of independent films, died Jan. 20 in Manhattan. He was 94.

His death was confirmed in a New York Times obituary published Sunday.

Young served as Chairman of the Board of DuArt Film Laboratories and DuArt Video Incorporated in New York City, as well as president of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE). Forrest Gump, Philadelphia and Dead Man Walking are among the films printed at DuArt.

At the 1980 Academy Awards, Young was given a Technical Achievement Award for the development of a computer-controlled paper tape programmer system, which was used in motion picture laboratories. In 2001, he went on to win the Gordon E. Sawyer award, which recognizes major technical contributions of individuals in the film industry.

As an independent film producer, Young’s credits include Alambrista!, which won the Golden Camera award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1978; American Me, which starred Edward James Olmos and William Forsythe; Caught, Whatever; and The Dream Catcher.

He was passionate about independent film and served as a mentor for directors including Spike Lee and Joel and Ethan Coen.

Young was educated at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania in 1950.

He is survived by his brother, filmmaker Robert M. Young; daughters Linda and Nancy; and granddaughters Samantha, Michelle, Lindsay and Mia.