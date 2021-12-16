Isabelle Huppert to Get Lifetime Golden Bear Honor at Berlin Film Fest

French cinema icon Isabelle Huppert will receive the lifetime achievement award of the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival, the Golden Bear, as well as a career homage for Berlin’s 72nd edition, which runs Feb. 10-20.

Huppert, an Oscar nominee (for 2016’s Elle) and two-time Cannes best actress winner, will receive the lifetime honor at a ceremony in Berlin on Feb. 15. Berlin will also host a special gala premiere of Huppert’s latest, About Joan, from director Laurent Larivière.

“We are proud to welcome Isabelle Huppert back to the festival,” Berlinale directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement. “The Honorary Golden Bear may seem like a natural progression in a career without equal, since Isabelle Huppert is one of the few artists recognized with acting awards at all major film festivals. But Isabelle Huppert is more than a celebrated actor — she is an uncompromising artist who doesn’t hesitate to take risks and flout mainstream trends. Awarding her our most prestigious prize is to accentuate cinema as an art form, independent and unconditional. We often see actors as tools in the hands of filmmakers, but Isabelle Huppert is a clear example that the dynamic can be a true exchange. Actors can be the true engine of creating not only emotions, but also concepts of cinema.”

Berlin will screen a selection of works from the more than 50 years of Huppert’s career, including Claude Goretta’s 1977 drama The Lacemaker, Jean-Luc Godard’s Every Man for Himself (1980), Claude Chabrol’s La Cérémonie (1995), The Piano Teacher (2001) from Michael Haneke, François Ozon’s 8 Women (2002), Paul Verhoeven’s Elle and 2016’s Things to Come from director Mia Hansen-Love.