Isla Fisher Joins Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx in ‘Strays’ (Exclusive)

Isla Fisher has joined the high-wattage cast of Strays, the live-action/CGI hybrid that Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar filmmaker Josh Greenbaum is directing for Universal.

Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Randall Park are already on the voice call sheet, while Will Forte is the rare live-action human in the production, which is intended to skew hard into adult comedy territory.

Dan Perrault (American Vandal) wrote the script, which follows an abandoned dog who teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner. Ferrell is the abandoned dog, while Foxx is one of the pooches who befriends him. Forte is the nasty human owner.

Fisher’s character details are being kept in the doghouse.

Universal has set a June 9, 2023, release date for the feature.

Picturestart founder and CEO Erik Feig, Louis Leterrier and Greenbaum are producing along with Phil Lord and Chris Miller, as well as Lord Miller president of film Aditya Sood.

Fisher can be seen starring opposite Josh Gad in Peacock miniseries Wolf Like Me, which she also exec produced. The Australian actress has lent her voice for movies before, having worked on projects such as Rise of the Guardians, Rango and Horton Hears a Who. Additionally, she voiced a lead role in the Netflix animated feature Back to the Outback.

Fisher is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer.