Issa Rae’s ColorCreative Reveals Inaugural Find Your People Program Cohort (Exclusive)

ColorCreative, the management/production company founded by Issa Rae and Deniese Davis, is revealing the inaugural cohort for its Find Your People Program, first announced in February.

FYPP is unique in that it provides training, resources and mentorship to creatives from seven different filmmaking fields, grouping them together to form interdisciplinary production teams to develop, pitch and ideally eventually create a short film to screen next year.

Twenty-eight creatives were chosen from more than 1,500 applicants around the world and matched by ColorCreative managers into four production teams, with one representative from each of the seven disciplines:

Writers: Brian Cohen, Cassandra Hunter, Nzinga Kadalie Kemp, Yolanda Morgan

Costume designers: Jalissa Jackson, Kaij, Raquel “Rocky” Avalos, Salina Hernandez

Directors: Aisha Amin, Ifeanyi Ezieme, Jeremie Cander, Yeajoon (Joon) Cho

Producers: Chidi Amadiume, Fabiola Rodriguez, Maia Miller, Viviana Yupanqui

Cinematographers: Anna Mendes, B.P. Edwards, Matt Kleppner, Rayna Rasamee

Production Designers: Chidinma Dureke, Jolien Louis, Kathryne Garrido, Vango Jones

Editors: Danny Muñoz, Funmi Ogunro, Mayah Gilmer, Sydney Taylor

The cohort began attending workshops earlier this summer from industry professionals from their respective disciplines, teaching them how to become future department heads. Mentors to date have included writer Raamla Mohamed (Reasonable Doubt), editor Aric Lewis (Black-ish), director Mike Mosallam (Parade), producer Mike Leahy (The Unbreakable Boy), cinematographers Ava Berkofsky (Insecure) and Domo Jones (Marketing Men), production designer Monique Dias (Grand Crew) and costume designer Ayanna James Kimani (All American: Homecoming).

ColorCreative will fund the production of the ensuing short films with support from its brand partners, which include Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand through a grant from its 10-year, $100 million Black Community Commitment. Other brand partners include American Express, Canva, The Pop Culture Collaborative and UTA. The agency (which reps Rae) has hosted workshops at its offices with participation from partner and co-head of motion picture talent Jay Gassner, partner and TV literary agent Tim Phillips, production arts agent Pegi Murray, motion picture literary agent Anna Flickinger, chief diversity officer Lindsay Wagner and DEI executive Dayna Cobarrubias. Canva has chipped in subscriptions to its Pro service and customized design workshops, while FYPP also has access to the music library of Rae’s audio company Raedio, which is providing introductions to composers.

“We are delighted to have found incredible partners to support the evolution of the Find Your People Party into this inaugural Find Your People Program,” ColorCreative president Talitha Watkins said in a statement. “This first-of-its-kind program is designed to teach, inspire and connect emerging creators to find their tribe and work together on a short film that allows each of their contributions to shine. FYPP is needed more than ever, and we’re grateful to the partners and mentors who have already joined in to help our industry’s rising creatives.”