‘It Ends With Us’ Sets 2024 Release Date

It Ends With Us is hitting theaters sooner than expected.

Sony Pictures and Wayfarer Studios’ adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar, is set to be released on Feb. 9, 2024.

The film began production in New Jersey in May but shut down a month later with a little more than half of the movie completed after facing picketers due to the writers strike. Production is hoping to resume filming once the strike is over, and the February release date suggests they are confident it will be completed on time.

According to the book’s synopsis, It Ends With Us “follows a girl named Lily [Lively] who has just moved and is ready to start her life after college. Lily then meets a guy named Ryle [Baldoni], and she falls for him. As she is developing feelings for Ryle, Atlas [Sklenar], her first love, reappears and challenges the relationship between Lily and Ryle.”

Hoover recently addressed fans who seem unhappy with Lively and Baldoni’s casting because of the actors’ ages. Speaking to Today, the author noted that she wanted to age up the characters in the movie in order to correct a mistake she made when writing the book.

“Back when I wrote It Ends With Us, the new adult [genre] was very popular,” she said. “You were writing college-age characters. That’s what I was contracted to do. I made Lily very young. I didn’t know that neurosurgeons went to school for 50 years. There’s not a 20-something neurosurgeon. As I started making this movie, I’m like, ‘We need to age them out, because I messed up.’ So, that’s my fault.”

In addition to starring in the project, Baldoni is also directing and executive producing, with Lively and Hoover joining him as EPs. Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay With This) penned the screenplay.