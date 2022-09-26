Oscars: Italy Picks ‘Nostalgia’ as International Feature Category Submission

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Italy has picked Nostalgia, a Naples-set drama from director Mario Martone, as its best international feature Oscars submission.
The film, a modern-day adaptation of the Ermanno Rea novel, premiered to critical acclaim in Cannes this year. It stars Pierfrancesco Favino as Felice Lasco, who returns to his old neighborhood in Naples after 40 years of living in Egypt. But once back, his criminal youth begins to catch up with him. Francesco Di Leva co-stars as a local priest who helps Felice navigate the streets of modern-day Naples.
Nostalgia beat out a shortlist of Italian contenders including Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch’s Italian-language drama The Eight Mountains, which won the jury prize in Cannes this year, and Emanuele Crialese’s Penelope Cruz-starrer L’Immensità, which premiered in Venice. Bones and All from Italian Oscar winner Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name) is in English, so is not in contention for the international feature Oscar.
Produced by Italy’s Picomedia, Mad Entertainment and Medusa Film together with France’s Rosebud Entertainment Pictures, Nostalgia has sold widely internationally but is still looking for a US distributor. True Colours is handling world sales.
With 14 Oscar wins, Italy is the world champion in the best international feature category. Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand of God was among the final five international feature Oscar nominees this year, and his 2013 feature The Great Beauty was the last Italian film to win the Oscar.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
World Lens
American French Film Festival Embraces Diversity, Cultural Exchange in First Year Since Rebranding
-
Venice Film Festival
‘The Messenger’ Writer Alessandro Camon to Adapt ‘You Will Find the Words’ for ‘Girl With a Pearl Earring’ Director Peter Webber (Exclusive)
-
-
Bros
Billy Eichner on Why Paul Rudd Was the Perfect Guest for Special ‘Bros’ Episode of ‘Billy on the Street’
-
-