Yi Zhou’s Into The Sun Inks Visual Effects Deals With FuseFX, 22Dogs

Filmmaker Yi Zhou’s recently launched L.A.-based Into the Sun Entertainment has closed deals with visual effects companies FuseFX and 22Dogs, aimed at expanded her production company, which also include the Into the Sun Films division in Rome, into the VFX business.

This includes a 10-picture deal with FuseFX, whose VFX credits include The Flight Attendant and The Umbrella Academy. FuseFX is based in Los Angeles with additional studios in cities including Atlanta, New York and Vancouver. Additionally, Into the Sun took a minority ownership stake in 22Dogs, a boutique company with bases in Los Angeles and Milan.

The first project with these companies is Zhou’s feature directorial debut Stars and Scars, which goes into production in Rome this fall. The project, which Zhou also wrote and is producing, is described as an English-language sci-fi drama centered on neurological healing powers.

“It’s a strategic decision to vertically scale and integrate our business by expanding via partnerships,” said Zhou in a released statement. “Capitalizing on opportunities identified amidst the pandemic was the first step, but equally important is finding the right partners to realize the vision we’re investing in. FuseFX and 22Dogs have visionary leadership, remarkable creative talents, and forward-thinking expertise that will grow this new service offering for Into the Sun.”

In addition to Stars and Scars, Zhou is making a TV series and feature film centered on Italy’s Queen Marie-José. The TV series is being made in collaboration with Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, Prince of Venice (the grandson of Queen Marie-José), who is executive producing. Zhou is writing the series and movie, which she plans to direct. She is also producing a limited series, Kompromat, alongside Buffalo 8 Productions, a BondIt Media Capital company and Kompromat SPV. The series is based on Giorgi Rtskhiladze’s memoir Kompromat: My Story from Trump to Mueller and USSR to USA. FuseFX and 22Dogs will work on these productions.

Born in China and raised in Rome, Zhou is a polyglot artist who gained prominence with installations and short films such as My Heart Laid Bare, which screened in Venice in 2009.