Paul Feig, Tom Rothman, Kumail Nanjiani Remember Ivan Reitman: “A Great Talent and an Even Finer Man”

Hollywood stars took to social media on Sunday night to remember Ivan Reitman, the producer of Animal House and director of comedies like Meatballs, Stripes and Ghostbusters, who died at the age of 75.

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” children Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman said in a joint statement. “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

The elder Reitman died peacefully in his sleep Saturday night at his home in Montecito, California, his family said. The news of his death broke shortly after the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Paul Feig, who directed an all-female version of Ghostbusters in 2016, which Reitman produced, said he was in “absolute shock” at the news of Reitman’s death.

“I had the honor of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience,” Feig added. “He directed some of my favorite comedies of all time. All of us in comedy owe him so very much. Thank you for everything, Ivan. Truly.”

Sony film head Tom Rothman said of Reitman, “Tonight, the lady with the torch weeps, as do all of us at Columbia [Pictures, the studio that served as home to the Ghostbusters franchise], and film lovers around the world. Ivan Reitman was an inseparable part of this studio’s legacy, but more than that he was a friend. A great talent and an even finer man; he will be dearly missed. We send his family all our condolences.”

Read on to see what the industry is saying about Reitman.

Rest In Peace Ivan Reitman 💙✌🏼 — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) February 14, 2022

I’m in absolute shock. I had the honor of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience. He directed some of my favorite comedies of all time. All of us in comedy owe him so very much. Thank you for everything, Ivan. Truly. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/SGnI7OcT9s — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 14, 2022

A legend. The number of great movies he made is absurd. RIP. https://t.co/1d1tWCdrcb — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 14, 2022

Animal House, Meatballs, Stripes, Ghostbusters, Twins, Kindergarten Cop, Beethoven, Dave, Space Jam, Private Parts, Road Trip, Old School. What a legacy of classics. Ivan Reitman was always kind and supportive when our paths crossed. My deepest condolences to his family. #RIP pic.twitter.com/F0q41Cz52l — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) February 14, 2022

In 1984, I went to see GHOSTBUSTERS in the theater every weekend… for the entire summer. It’s still the movie I’ve seen the most times. RIP Ivan Reitman. — Elan Mastai (@elanmastai) February 14, 2022

Very very sad news.thank U for the movies Ivan Reitman🎬💔 https://t.co/k12QUQl09b — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) February 14, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of legendary Canadian filmmaker Ivan Reitman. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/JL3OGuS90Q — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) February 14, 2022

Legendary man with legendary work. RIP Ivan Reitman. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/TVsmWH58vT — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 14, 2022

I just heard about Ivan Reitman and am deeply saddened. Trevor Zach and I had the pleasure of writing with him on a project and it was such an honor. With no hyperbole the man was a legend. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the people who worked with him everyday — Sam Brown (@SamBrown42069) February 14, 2022

What a huge loss. Only met Ivan Reitman briefly here and there, but I loved his work, and I know dozens of actors, writers, editors, et al., who respected the hell out of him.https://t.co/SfB3Q4JA9F — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) February 14, 2022