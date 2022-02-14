×
Paul Feig, Tom Rothman, Kumail Nanjiani Remember Ivan Reitman: “A Great Talent and an Even Finer Man”

The filmmaker behind beloved comedies such as 'Ghostbusters' and 'Animal House' died at the age of 75.

Ivan Reitman
Ivan Reitman Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood

Hollywood stars took to social media on Sunday night to remember Ivan Reitman, the producer of Animal House and director of comedies like Meatballs, Stripes and Ghostbusters, who died at the age of 75.

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” children Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman said in a joint statement. “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

The elder Reitman died peacefully in his sleep Saturday night at his home in Montecito, California, his family said. The news of his death broke shortly after the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Paul Feig, who directed an all-female version of Ghostbusters in 2016, which Reitman produced, said he was in “absolute shock” at the news of Reitman’s death.

“I had the honor of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience,” Feig added. “He directed some of my favorite comedies of all time. All of us in comedy owe him so very much. Thank you for everything, Ivan. Truly.”

Sony film head Tom Rothman said of Reitman, “Tonight, the lady with the torch weeps, as do all of us at Columbia [Pictures, the studio that served as home to the Ghostbusters franchise], and film lovers around the world. Ivan Reitman was an inseparable part of this studio’s legacy, but more than that he was a friend. A great talent and an even finer man; he will be dearly missed. We send his family all our condolences.”

Read on to see what the industry is saying about Reitman.

 

