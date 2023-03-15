Jack Black, Farrelly Brothers Team for Paramount’s ‘Dear Santa’

After more than 20 years, Jack Black is re-teaming with his Shallow Hal filmmakers the Farrelly Brothers for the Paramount comedy Dear Santa.

The feature centers on a child who intends to write a letter to Santa Claus, but mixes up the letters and sends it to Satan instead.

Bobby Farrelly will direct and produce, with brother Peter Farrelly producing along with Jeremy Kramer. The Farrelly Brothers penned the script with Ricky Blitt, the writer behind the 2005 Johnny Knoxville feature The Ringer. The story came from an original idea from Dan Ewen, known for the John Cena comedy Playing with Fire.

Black leads a cast that includes Robert Timothy Smith, Keegan-Michael Key, Brianne Howey, Hayes MacArthur, PJ Byrne, Jaden Carson Baker and Kai Cech.

The Farrelly Brothers have comedy hits dating back decades including Dumb and Dumber, Me, Myself & Irene, There’s Something About Mary and Kingpin. Bobby Farrelly is in theaters now with the Woody Harrelson feature Champions, while Peter Farrelly is also behind best picture winner Green Book, which he directed. Combined, the duo’s films have made $1 billion worldwide.

Black, meanwhile, will next be in theaters with the Super Mario Bros. Movie, in which he voices Bowser. He also has the Lionsgate videogame movie Borderlands in the can, and over the summer will be touring with his comedy music group Tenacious D in Europe.

Black is repped by Ocean Avenue and Sloane Offer. Peter Farrelly is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Lichter, Grossman. Bobby Farrelly is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Lichter Grossman.

Deadline first reported the news.