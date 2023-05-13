×
Jack Harlow Says Working With the Late Lance Reddick on ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake “Was an Absolute Pleasure”

The rapper makes his film debut in the remake of the 1992 hit comedy, which is set to begin streaming on Hulu May 19.

Jack Harlow and Lance Reddick
Jack Harlow and Lance Reddick Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jack Harlow is opening up about working with the late Lance Reddick on one of the last projects before his death.

The “First Class” rapper told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday at the premiere of his new film White Men Can’t Jump that it “was an absolute pleasure to be around” the John Wick actor.

“I got about two days on set with Lance,” Harlow said. “I’m so glad you brought the legend up. Rest in peace to Lance.”

The Wire star died “suddenly … from natural causes” in March, Reddick’s publicist Mia Hansen told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. He was 60.

The Calmatic-directed remake of the 1992 hit comedy has Harlow and Sinqua Walls taking on the roles of Jeremy and Kamal – a pair of basketball hustlers, who seem to be complete opposites but end up learning they have more in common than they thought and team up to earn extra cash. Reddick plays the role of Benji in the film, written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall.

The “Whats Poppin” rapper, who is making his film debut, also told ET that “it felt good” to be acting for the big screen for the first time.

“It makes me hungry, I want more. I want to keep going, you know?” he said. “It’s just a taste, and it was great, but I’m excited to keep moving.”

The Hulu remake also stars Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples and Myles Bullock. White Men Can’t Jump is set to begin streaming on Hulu May 19.

