Jack Kehler, Actor in ‘The Big Lebowski,’ ‘The Man in the High Castle,’ Dies at 75

Jack Kehler, a character actor in The Big Lebowski and The Man in the High Castle, has died. He was 75.

The actor died on Saturday, a representative from Kehler’s agency SMS Talent told The Hollywood Reporter. He passed away due to complications of leukemia at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Kehler was born in 1946 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and studied at the Actors Studio. He began his screen career in 1983 as a gas station attendant in Strange Invaders, followed up by a recurring role as Sergeant Cooper in the comedic TV series Fresno.

In 1991, Kehler appeared in Kathryn Bigelow’s thriller Point Break, with Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze; and later he took a role in Lawrence Kasdan’s crime drama Grand Canyon. Kehler had subsequent roles in Waterworld, starring Kevin Costner; ABC adventure TV series McKenna and ABC mystery series Murder One.

Kehler played Dude’s Landlord in The Big Lebowski from Joel and Ethan Coen, and a state department official in Richard Donner’s Lethal Weapon 4.

In the 2000s, Kehler appeared in TV shows including 7th Heaven, NYPD Blue, 24, and Mad Men; and films Men in Black II and Fever Pitch.

He played the recurring role of Harlan Wyndam-Matson in Amazon Studios’ The Man From High Castle. Kehler’s last TV appearance was as a landlord in Hulu’s teen-centered show Love, Victor.

Kehler is survived by his wife, Shawn Casey, and his son, Eddie Kehler, daughter-in-law Mari-Anne, and grandson Liam.