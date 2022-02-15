Jack Quaid Joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Jack Quaid is scaring up a new role. The Scream actor is joining Oppenheimer, the World War II-era biopic from filmmaker Christopher Nolan, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Nolan’s Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the scientists behind the atomic bomb. Quaid joins a call sheet that includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie.

Nolan penned the script and is producing with his wife and creative partner, Emma Thomas. Universal has called the movie an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.” The studio has set a July 21, 2023, release date for Oppenheimer.

Quaid is known for his work on Amazon Prime’s subversive superhero series The Boys, which returns for a third season in June. He recently gave a noteworthy performance in Scream, Paramount’s legacy sequel of the long-running horror franchise. The film has grossed $128.4 million globally and has a sequel on the way. Quaid also appeared in Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky and Dwayne Johnson’s Rampage, and lends his voice to the Paramount+ Star Trek animated series Lower Decks. The actor, the son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, counts The Hunger Games as among his early big roles.

Quaid is repped by UTA and Sloane and Offer. Deadline first reported the news of his casting.