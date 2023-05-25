Jack Quaid Set to Star in ‘Companion,’ Sci-Fi Thriller From Zach Cregger, BoulderLight, New Line (Exclusive)

Jack Quaid, one of the stars of Amazon’s The Boys, has signed on to topline Companion, a sci-fi thriller from the team behind last year’s horror hit Barbarian.

Drew Hancock wrote the original script and is making his directorial debut with the feature, whose many plot points are being kept hush-hush.

Despite the secretive nature of the project, the pedigree is notable. Zach Cregger, who wrote and directed Barbarian, is producing the feature along with Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz of BoulderLight Pictures, right now some of the biggest hustlers in town, and horror kingpin Roy Lee of Vertigo.

BoulderLight’s Tracy Rosenblum and Vertigo’s Andrew Childs will executive produce.

Companion was won by New Line in a hot horror auction near the beginning of the year. It was initially going to act as BoulderLight and Cregger’s follow-up to Barbarian before the filmmaker switched tracks to focus on his own script, Weapons, also now casting and at New Line. But the team helped Companion land not just a home but greenlit the start of production, backing Hancock to make his directorial debut.

Quaid is having a geek moment this week. The actor is one of the voice stars of the popular Paramount+ animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and starring in another hit Star Trek show, Stranger New Worlds. In the trailer for the series, it was revealed that he would be crossing his character, Ensign Boimler, over to the live-action realm when the new season begins June 17.

Quaid also starred in Paramount’s 2002 reboot of Scream alongside legacy cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, and next appears as part of the all-star cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which includes Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt. Oppenheimer is due to hit theatres on July 21.

The actor is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content, and Sloane Offer.