Box Office: ‘Jackass Forever’ Laughs Hard With $1.7M in Previews

Jackass Forever started off its domestic box office run with a hearty $1.7 million in Thursday evening previews from 2,560 locations.

That’s a strong start considering there were hundreds of cinema closures due to a major winter storm that moved through the Midwest (those theaters are expected to reopen today).

Paramount Pictures, MTV Entertainment and Dick Productions are reviving Johnny Knoxville’s slapstick, gross-out comedy franchise after a 12-year hiatus from the big screen.

The R-rated film, which will be playing in roughly 3,600 theaters by Friday, is tracking to open in the mid-teens. Like many other franchise installments, Jackass Forever will have a hard time matching the last film, Jackass 3D, due to the ongoing pandemic, but cost only a modest $10 million to produce.

Jackass Forever, which reunites many members of the original crew, stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka and Rachel Wolfson (there are also numerous cameos).

The Motion Picture Association’s ratings board slapped Jackass Forever with an R for “strong crude material and dangerous stunts, graphic nudity and language throughout.”

Centropolis also opens Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi disaster pic Moonfall this weekend. Lionsgate is distributing the independently made movie.

The big-budget film, which cost more than $145 million to produce, hopes to clear $8 million to $10 million in its domestic debut after earning $700,000 in Thursday previews.

Moonfall stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu and Donald Sutherland.