Jackie Chan Fans Flip Over ‘Shang-Chi’ Jacket Fight Move

Jackie Chan fans on Saturday had Twitter rumbling as they cheered an awesome fight move in the highly-anticipated upcoming Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which appears to be inspired by the iconic martial artist.

The Rush Hour star was trending on the social media platform due to a discussion about a new clip from Shang-Chi released on Friday in which the superhero played by Simu Liu dispatches bad guys on a bus with some stunning moves.

Chan fans were delighted when, in midst of the grapple, Liu’s Shang-Chi coordinates his jacket into the fight, a move used by Chan’s Ma Hon Keung in Rumble in the Bronx. The moment happens toward the beginning of the 1995 film when a gang terrorizes a supermarket in the Bronx run by Keung’s uncle. Chan is known for his fighting style in which he makes use of objects around him.

Fans assumption the Shang-Chi jacket move is a homage is not a long shot. Andy Cheng, the fight coordinator on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has worked with Chan several times in the past as a stunt double and assistant stunt choreographer on Rush Hour, Rush Hour 2, Shanghai Noon, Who Am I? and Mr. Nice Guy.

Watch the Rumble in the Bronx sequence below.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is due in theaters Sept. 3.