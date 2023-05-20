Cannes: Jade Pettyjohn, JoJo Siwa Nab Leads in Slasher Film ‘All My Friends Are Dead’

Jade Pettyjohn and JoJo Siwa have grabbed lead roles in All My Friends Are Dead, a slasher pic from genre veteran and director Marcus Dunstan.

The project from Cinedigm, Roundtable Entertainment and Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment is shooting in Vancouver, Canada, with an ensemble cast that includes Jennifer Ens, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Justin Derickson, Julian Haig, Cardi Wong, Jack Doupe-Smith and Michaella Russell.

With a screenplay by Josh Sims and Jessica Sarah Flaum, All My Friends Are Dead follows college friends at a big music festival where a weekend of partying quickly becomes a nightmare as the group is murdered one by one. When the friends realize each horrific death corresponds to one of the seven deadly sins, it’s only a matter of time before everyone’s number is up.

Cinedigm already picked up the North American rights to the film financed by Banc of California, Budding Equity and others. Film Mode Entertainment is shopping the film to international buyers in Cannes and has deals already closed in Germany, the Benelux, the UK, the Middle East, Poland and Portugal.

“Scream has revitalized the ‘90s slasher and All My Friends Are Dead delivers all the gory fun of those classic films with modern flair. It’s going to deliver all of the gory goods that horror fans expect to see when Marcus Dunstan gets behind the camera,” Miska, managing director of Bloody Disgusting/Cinedigm, said in a statement.

The film’s producer credits are shared by Baldecchi, Kirk Shaw and Stephanie Rennie, with Dominic Ianno, Sarah Donnelly, Jason Resnick, Suraj Gohill, Dan Rubin, Chris McGurk, Yolanda Macias and Brad Miska executive producing.

Siwa is repped by SIWA. Pettyjohn is repped by Innovative Artists and Karen Renna & Associates. Dunstan is repped by Verve Talent and Literary Agency.