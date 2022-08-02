×
Skip to main content

Jake Gyllenhaal-Led ‘Road House’ Remake a Go at Amazon

Doug Liman will direct the Amazon feature that will also star Billy Magnussen and 'Suicide Squad' actress Daniela Melchior.

Road House a Go
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Rachel Sherlock; Bret Lemke

Jake Gyllenhaal has rounded out his Road House.

Gyllenhaal will star in a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze cult classic, playing a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but, according to the logline, “soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.”

Doug Liman will direct the film from a script by The Nice Guys writer Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry.

The film is set to shoot in the Dominican Republic later this month, Billy Magnussen, Suicide Squad actress Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Lukas Gage are set to star. Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery round out the cast.

Related Stories

Ben Schwartz voices 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'
Movie News

Box Office: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Booms With $72M Bow, 'Ambulance' DOA

(L-R) Eiza Gonzalez, Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and director Michael Bay attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Ambulance" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Movie News

'Ambulance' Stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yayha Abdul-Mateen II Talk Working on Michael Bay's "Small Movie"

Joel Silver is producing via his company, Silver Pictures. JJ Hook, Alison Winter and Aaron Auch will executive produce.

Road House will get a streaming release on Prime Video.

In the original film, Swayze starred as Dalton a sought-after bouncer that moved to a small Missouri town to help out a rough-and-tumble bar, along the way uncovering the corruption of a local businessman played by Ben Gazzara. Sam Elliott also starred.

Plans for a remake with Gyllenhaal and Liman were first reported in 2021, with the project being developed by MGM, which held the rights to the movie and had long considered the IP for remake potential. In March 2022, Amazon closed a deal to purchase MGM for $8.5 billion. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke called the project a “home run” in a statement, adding, “Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie.” 

Said Liman, “I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy. And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad