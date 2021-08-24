Jake Gyllenhaal to Produce, Star in Feature Adaptation of Robert Kirkman Comic ‘Oblivion Song’

Jake Gyllenhaal will star in and produce an adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic book, Oblivion Song. Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer’s New Republic Pictures optioned the title, developing it as a feature film.

Oliver and Fischer will produce alongside Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker of Nine Stories, which has a first-look deal with New Republic Pictures.Oblivion Song will be the first project under that pact.

Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst will also produce via their Skybound Entertainment banner.

The comic — which Kirkman created with artist Lorenzo De Felici in 2018 — takes place a decade after 300,000 citizens of Philadelphia were suddenly lost in a cataclysmic event named Oblivion. The government made every attempt to recover them, but after many years they gave up. But protagonist Nathan Cole hasn’t, making daily trips to find those lost.

“When faced with a cataclysmic event that permanently alters our lives, what would we choose to save? Just as Kirkman did with The Walking Dead and Invincible, in Oblivion Song he’s created the potential for a franchise that is profoundly entertaining, and the perfect opportunity to explore big questions we’re reckoning with globally,” stated Marker.

The title was previously in development at Universal.

Gyllenhaal, repped by WME and Goodman Genow, will next be seen in Michael Bay thriller Ambulance, which is produced by New Republic. He will also be seen in Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty, starring alongside Paul Dano and Riley Keough, for Netflix.