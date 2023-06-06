Jake Paul Making Feature Film Debut With Combat Sports Drama

Jake Paul, the social media personality and Disney Channel star turned professional boxer, is set to make his feature film debut in a combat sports drama backed by Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street

Paul will star as a small-town youth rising to international fame as a pugilist. “Like many other superstar content creators, Jake cracked the code to attract an audience that generates hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue while also delivering his story in a way that connects directly with audiences of all ages,” producer David Zelon said in a statement on Tuesday.

Paul initially became famous on Vine, the defunct social video app, before jumping to YouTube. He also scored a role on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark, though he was let go from the show after some antics on the part of him and his brother Logan Paul, also a social media star turned boxer, made unflattering headlines.

Paul began boxing in 2018 and turned professional two years later. He also co-founded Most Valuable Promotions, a boxing promotion company.

The untitled movie will be produced by Mandalay’s David Zelon and Wonder Street’s Craig Baumgarten. Paul and Nakisa Bidarian will serve as executive producers.

“As someone who has always believed in pushing boundaries and taking risks, I can’t wait to bring this unique story and my brand to the big screen. This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter in my career,” Paul said in his own statement.

In 2022, Paul also got into sports betting by launching Betr, a micro-betting focused sports company and he hosts a weekly talk show titled BS w/ Jake Paul.