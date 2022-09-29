All 25 Bond Films Head to Prime Video Following Amazon’s MGM Deal

James Bond fans will have plenty to feast on if they subscribe to Amazon’s Prime Video.

The streamer announced Thursday that 25 James Bond films — including the most recent installment, No Time to Die — will be available to watch on Oct. 5, along with The Sound of 007, a feature documentary from filmmaker Mat Whitecross about the six-decade history of music in the James Bond franchise. (No Time to Die is already streaming on Prime in certain markets.)

The 25 films coming to Prime Video in the U.S., U.K., Australia, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Southeast Asia, Mexico and other regions of Latin America, excluding Brazil, for a limited time are Dr. No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Diamonds Are Forever, Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, A View to a Kill, The Living Daylights, Licence to Kill, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time To Die.

With the exception of No Time To Die, the other 24 films will be available for a limited time in Germany, Sub-Saharan Africa and Brazil, among other markets.

On Oct. 4, Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of the U.K.-based Eon Productions will celebrate World Bond Day with a concert at Royal Albert Hall ahead of the Oct. 5 release of Sound of 007 where guest vocalists and a host of stars will perform iconic Bond themes curated by five-time Bond composer David Arnold.

Following the charity concert, Prime Video will globally stream an exclusive recording The Sound of 007: LIVE from the Royal Albert Hall.

The concert marks 60 years since the world premiere of Dr. No, the first 007 film, on October 5, 1962. Proceeds of The Sound of 007: LIVE from the Royal Albert Hall will benefit two music charities: Nordoff Robbins and The BRIT Trust. Following the concert, a custom Duesenberg guitar signed by Wilson, Broccoli, Arnold and the artists will be auctioned online at Christie’s to raise additional funds for the two charities.

The Bond series was a crown in the jewel of Amazon’s $8.5 billion purchase of Amazon, which closed earlier this year.