Daniel Craig Bids Emotional Farewell to James Bond

Daniel Craig was overcome with emotion while giving a speech when his final James Bond film wrapped in 2019.

In a portion of the new Apple TV+ documentary Being James Bond, the 007 actor tells the crew of the upcoming No Time to Die that he loved every moment of being the character and working with all of them.

“A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me,” says Craig, holding back tears. “I know there are a lot of things said about what I think of these films, but I’ve loved every single second of these movies. And especially this one because I’ve got up every morning, and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Craig became a household name when he took over the 007 mantle in 2006’s Casino Royale, which was followed by Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). His fifth and final time playing Bond in No Time to Die has not been an easy journey. Several issues occurred during the production and the release of the film was pushed multiple times due to the pandemic.

No Time to Die arrives in theaters Oct. 8.

Watch Craig’s emotional farewell below.