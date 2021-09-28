‘No Time To Die’ World Premiere Kicks Off at London’s Royal Albert Hall

No Time To Die has — finally — arrived.

After much fanfare, a change in director, a rewrite, several well-documented release delays and a major global pandemic to contend with, the world premiere for the 25th James Bond film has started at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall, just shy of six years since the last 007 installment — Spectre — was given the same treatment.

In his final Bond outing, Daniel Craig is — of course — in attendance on the red carpet, alongside co-stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris, director Cary Joji Fukunaga and musician Billie Eilish, whose title song “No Time To Die” has already won a Grammy. Adding a decent splash of royalty to the A-list mix, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles are also among the guests, alongside the top brass of MGM, Universal and Eon Productions, including Bond gatekeepers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Tuesday’s world premiere — by far and away the biggest film premiere in the U.K. in several years and definitely since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — is doing its best to provide the safely needed for the times. All guests are being required to show negative PCR or lateral flow COVID-19 tests before they enter the venue and are “strongly encouraged” to wear masks throughout, as per the official invite. “Although this isn’t compulsory, please be considerate of other guests,” it adds.

No Time To Die is expected to start screening around 8 p.m. U.K-time, the same time as various multimedia screenings taking place elsewhere in the city and around the world (including at the Zurich Film Festival), with the first reactions likely to start emerging when it finishes around 10:30 p.m. (at 163 minutes, it is the longest Bond of all time).

The noise and expectation around the 25th Bond is unlike any world premiere in recent memory, not simply because of the popularity of arguably the most famous film franchise in history, but the unprecedented levels of turbulence it has faced — including no less than five delays — and a release date that many thought would never arrive.

As one Twitter fan noted, “I have a fear that halfway through No Time To Die, someone’s going to walk into the cinema screen, turn it off an announce it’s been delayed again” adding that they won’t be “able to relax” until the credits roll.

First the film was struck with a major switch at the helm. Danny Boyle — who had originally been attached to direct — left with his writer John Hodge due to “creative differences” in August 2018. Fukunaga came on board a month later, with principal photography taking place from April to October 2019 and a release scheduled for April 2020.

Then the COVID-19 outbreak hit. When MGM and Eon announced in March 4 — with the marketing blitz already in full swing — that No Time To Die was being postponed until November 2020 it became the first of many major tentpoles to be impacted by the pandemic. It would face two further delays, effectively becoming the fact of the cinema industry’s battle against the biggest crisis in living memory and a film that, due to its box office pedigree, prompted something of a domino effect. After its second postponement in October 2020, pushing it to April 2021 (a date which would move again in February 2021), U.K. cinema giant Cineworld — the world’s second largest chain and the owner of Regal in the U.S. — chose to close its theaters indefinitely, its CEO describing the delay as the “final straw.”

With No Time To Die finally out in the wild, much of the industry — particularly in the exhibition world — is no doubt breathing a collective sigh of relief.

Craig said on the red carpet that the cinema is exactly where a Bond film should be seen and lauded his director, saying he “hit it out of the park” and made “a beautiful movie.” He also said the cast on this film was “stupendous.” Asked about working with Malek as a villain, he said “he is brilliant in the film.” Asked about his feelings after his final Bond movie wrapped, Craig said: “I got very emotional about it.” What has been his favorite thing about playing Bond that he will miss most? “The people I get to work with every day, they are the best in the business,” the star replied.

Asked about her Bond experience, Lynch said when she auditioned for her character Nomi, she initially didn’t know that it was for a Bond role. “When I learned that she was a 00 agent and that she had agency in her voice and what we want to see on screen as Black women, I thought I am so glad I get to read this script,” she recalled. “I am so glad this is me and I get to have these conversations with people who will carry the franchise into a new era.”

Asked about working on her character Nomi, Lynch lauded Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her work on the film, saying “I want to say I had my slice of Fleabag in Nomi,” adding she wanted her to “have wit and to be relaxed, but also be nervous at points and question things and not be slick.” And she said: “I wanted audiences, young Black girls and just people around the world, to really explore what the strength of a Black woman is.” Lynch lauded the whole team for giving her the chance to realize the character and “as a Black woman in London, … really doing right by women that I was raised with, like my mom who is here tonight, my best friends who are here tonight.”

Asked if the role changed her, she replied: “The amount of confidence that I have just by standing now, I feel I stand different, I move different.” Lynch also lauded Craig for “shifting Bond into an era that makes sense for me as a young Londoner” and said he “is one of a kind” and “so integral to the fabric of the franchise.”

Seydoux also lauded Waller-Bridge for her contributions to the film and said her own character will show “more complexity” and vulnerability in this film. Seydoux also described Craig’s take on Bond as that of “a feminist,” saying the recent films with him have included “more interesting female characters.” Questioned about Craig ending his Bond run, the star said Casino Royale was the first film in the franchise that she saw in the cinema. “For me, he is the best, because he is the James Bond of my generation,” Seydoux said. “He made him so complex and human, and I love also the fact that he is not perfect.”

Waller-Bridge share her experience, saying: “One of the best moments was going on set and watching the stuntmen, who instead of firing guns go ‘pew’ ‘pew’ ‘pew’.” About the premiere, she said: “Everyone is so sexy and I feel like we haven’t been sexy for two years.”

“I am so excited,” de Armas said. “I am ready to celebrate.” But she called it “heartbreaking” that it was Craig’s final Bond movie, calling it “a special goodbye.”

Malek also lauded Craig, saying he “gives and gives and gives.” He also called the premiere a great way and “a thrill” to “celebrate this film, celebrate Daniel, the franchise.”

Both stars said they were happy to see audiences returning to cinemas, with Malek saying: “What better film to choose to bring everybody back into the theater. It is a seminal moment in film history, I think.”

Wright said about the Bond franchise: “There is nothing else like it.”

Fukunaga said the female stars “elevated” the material on the page for this movie, making the directing work “a lot of fun” for him.

Hans Zimmer called the occasion “bloody brilliant.” Asked about scoring his first Bond movie, he said “it is the biggest deal.”

What was it like hearing one’s own voice out of the premiere’s loud speakers? Eilish said “it is insane” to have put together a Bond theme. “Every Bond movie is amazing.” And she said: “It’s the most iconic thing you can possibly be part of.”

Rory Kinnear said about his experiences with Craig over four Bond films that “obviously it is not just an acting job playing James Bond, there is a hell of a lot of baggage that goes with it in terms of the international brand and being a representative for that and a representative, in some ways, for Great Britain.” He added that Craig “wears that so beautifully and lively and generously.” Asked about Craig’s legacy, he said “the legacy is obviously the five movies that he has made,” suggesting that they would “endure, I hope, and provide just as much entertainment for people 30 years down the line as those from 30 years ago provide to us today.”

Wilson said about Craig:”We are going to miss him terribly, he’s been a great Bond, he’s ticked all the boxes” and delivered, with the star “going out on a high” with this movie. “He exemplifies the hero,” but also “has brought a lot of humanity to the role,” Broccoli said. “Humanity is important more than ever now.” She added the premiere was also celebrating “the unsung heroes” of society.

And Broccoli said: “We’ve never been more excited about a Bond film.”