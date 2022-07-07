×
Rob Reiner, Billy Dee Williams, Barbra Streisand and More Pay Tribute to James Caan: “An Incredible, Towering Actor”

Hollywood stars took to social media to remember and pay tribute to the legendary actor who died Thursday at the age of 82.

James Caan
James Caan Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Humane Society of the United States

Adam Sandler, James Gunn and Edgar Wright were among those in Hollywood who shared their remembrances, tributes and condolences on social media Thursday following the news of the screen icon James Caan’s death in Los Angeles.

The actor’s rep told The Hollywood Reporter that Caan died Wednesday night at 82, confirming a Twitter post from his family. No cause of death was revealed.

Caan’s long career was marked by a number of memorable roles across decades and genres, chief among them Sonny Corleone in The Godfather. Other parts he’s known for include Godfather Part II, Misery, Thief, Brian’s Song, The Gambler, Elf and Rollerball.

In one of the first social media tributes to Caan, comedian and actor Adam Sandler tweeted he loved the actor and “always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love.”

Misery director Rob Reiner replied to the tweet confirming Caan’s death, writing: “So sorry to hear the news. I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family.”

Caan’s Brian’s Song co-star Billy Dee Williams shared a simple note on his Twitter remembering their friendship: “Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy.”

Fellow co-star, this time in 1975’s Funny Lady, Barbra Streisand, shared a photo of the two to her Twitter account, before writing, “I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented.”

Director and writer James Gunn tweeted out an appreciation for his favorite Caan movies, writing, “There are so many movies of his I love, The Godfather films of course being at the very top, but here are a few more I adore (Thief in particular was a Gunn family classic — I had the poster on my wall in high school).”

Director Edgar Wright called the late actor “a genuine megawatt movie star” in his social media tribute. “Mr. Jimmy Caan, star of not just The Godfather, but also Thief, Misery, Freebie and the Bean, Slither, Rollerball, Bottle Rocket, Gardens of Stone, The Way of the Gun, Honeymoon in Vegas, Elf & many more. Enjoy this deadpan classic. ‘Ta da.'”

Author and nonprofit founder Maria Shriver tweeted that it was “So sad about Jimmy Caan. He was a legend. He was always kind to me. Sending his family my love.”

Star Trek franchise actor Brent Spiner shared a memory of him crossing paths with Caan while at Paramount. “I once passed James Caan in the commissary at Paramount Pictures. He looked me over in my Data makeup and uniform and uttered just one word, ‘Working?'” Spiner tweeted. “Honored.”

Read more tributes below.

