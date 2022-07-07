Rob Reiner, Billy Dee Williams, Barbra Streisand and More Pay Tribute to James Caan: “An Incredible, Towering Actor”

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Adam Sandler, James Gunn and Edgar Wright were among those in Hollywood who shared their remembrances, tributes and condolences on social media Thursday following the news of the screen icon James Caan’s death in Los Angeles.
The actor’s rep told The Hollywood Reporter that Caan died Wednesday night at 82, confirming a Twitter post from his family. No cause of death was revealed.
Caan’s long career was marked by a number of memorable roles across decades and genres, chief among them Sonny Corleone in The Godfather. Other parts he’s known for include Godfather Part II, Misery, Thief, Brian’s Song, The Gambler, Elf and Rollerball.
In one of the first social media tributes to Caan, comedian and actor Adam Sandler tweeted he loved the actor and “always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love.”
Related Stories
Misery director Rob Reiner replied to the tweet confirming Caan’s death, writing: “So sorry to hear the news. I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family.”
Caan’s Brian’s Song co-star Billy Dee Williams shared a simple note on his Twitter remembering their friendship: “Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy.”
Fellow co-star, this time in 1975’s Funny Lady, Barbra Streisand, shared a photo of the two to her Twitter account, before writing, “I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented.”
Director and writer James Gunn tweeted out an appreciation for his favorite Caan movies, writing, “There are so many movies of his I love, The Godfather films of course being at the very top, but here are a few more I adore (Thief in particular was a Gunn family classic — I had the poster on my wall in high school).”
Director Edgar Wright called the late actor “a genuine megawatt movie star” in his social media tribute. “Mr. Jimmy Caan, star of not just The Godfather, but also Thief, Misery, Freebie and the Bean, Slither, Rollerball, Bottle Rocket, Gardens of Stone, The Way of the Gun, Honeymoon in Vegas, Elf & many more. Enjoy this deadpan classic. ‘Ta da.'”
Author and nonprofit founder Maria Shriver tweeted that it was “So sad about Jimmy Caan. He was a legend. He was always kind to me. Sending his family my love.”
Star Trek franchise actor Brent Spiner shared a memory of him crossing paths with Caan while at Paramount. “I once passed James Caan in the commissary at Paramount Pictures. He looked me over in my Data makeup and uniform and uttered just one word, ‘Working?'” Spiner tweeted. “Honored.”
Read more tributes below.
James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love. pic.twitter.com/a0q8rCP1Yl
— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 7, 2022
So sorry to hear the news. I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 7, 2022
I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented. #JamesCaan pic.twitter.com/5CB1NKTYa9
— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 7, 2022
Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy 💔#jamescaan pic.twitter.com/s7lfMzMlh3
— Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) July 7, 2022
Rest In Peace James Caan. There are so many movies of his I love, The Godfather films of course being at the very top, but here are a few more I adore (Thief in particular was a Gunn family classic – I had the poster on my wall in high school). 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/mhrtGMzB0S
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 7, 2022
RIP to a genuine megawatt movie star, Mr Jimmy Caan, star of not just The Godfather, but also Thief, Misery, Freebie And The Bean, Slither, Rollerball, Bottle Rocket, Gardens Of Stone, The Way Of The Gun, Honeymoon In Vegas, Elf & many more. Enjoy this deadpan classic.
"Ta da." pic.twitter.com/2oqeAymgaD
— edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 7, 2022
So sad. Such an incredible, towering actor. RIP https://t.co/k3sUZA7JpS
— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) July 7, 2022
Very sad to hear the news that James Caan has died. Heartbroken for his family & his friends. Wonderful to know him & call him a pal. Jimmy was so supportive of Gary Sinise Foundation & my work w/ our veterans. He will be missed. Thank you my friend. Rest In Peace. God bless you pic.twitter.com/BJYJkSepOW
— Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) July 7, 2022
Legend… Rest in Power, Jimmy. Our condolences to Scotty and his family🙏 @James_Caan https://t.co/hMxewtpJLc pic.twitter.com/3rDAT30HTj
— Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) July 7, 2022
RIP James Caan. Shocked. Was lucky enough, after a lifetime of loving his work, to get to work with him and I loved him as a person even more. Funny, warm, self-deprecating, and effortlessly talented. They say never meet your heroes, but he proved that to be very very wrong
— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 7, 2022
Well, this just sucks about James Caan. I was lucky enough to work with him & be friends. Always a fun guy to be around. He was always supportive of my career. He even did a cameo in my tv special and got Robert Duvall to be in it. A highlight of my career. God bless James Caan.
— Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) July 7, 2022
RIP James Caan.
— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 7, 2022
I was blessed to star opposite this icon. He taught me patience and professionalism. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/gwccIrcFDu
— John-a-thon Schaech (@JohnSchaech) July 7, 2022
In remembrance of the legendary James Caan. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/jHynv2BcR9
— The Godfather (@godfathermovie) July 7, 2022
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Heat Vision
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Writer Tackling ‘Ancient Aliens’ for Legendary, ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators (Exclusive)
-
-
-
Heat Vision
Mattel Hitting San Diego Comic-Con With ‘Masters of the Universe,’ WWE Superstars (Exclusive)
-
-
San Sebastian Film Festival
San Sebastian Film Fest to Open With ‘Modelo 77,’ Starring ‘Money Heist’ Star Miguel Herran