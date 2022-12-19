James Cameron and Jon Landau to Receive Voices for the Earth Award

Director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau are scheduled to accept the Advanced Imaging Society and earthday.org’s Voices for the Earth Award for their groundbreaking Avatar: The Way of Water. The award will be presented to the Academy Award-winning filmmakers at the AIS’s 13th annual Lumiere Awards, Feb. 10 at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

“James Cameron and Jon Landau’s first Avatar revolutionized filmmaking technology 13 years ago,” said AIS president Jim Chabin. “With Avatar: The Way of Water, these masters of film have again left us awestruck with magnificent characters and stories, but also reminders of just how fragile life and ecosystems are. We are thrilled to honor them and this epic film for being ‘Voices for the Earth’ to millions of movie fans across the world.”

The Voices For The Earth Award recognizes “innovation and inspiration in environmental storytelling and acknowledges creatives who have found a unique approach to strengthen the audience’s appreciation for nature and illustrate the importance of taking care of our shared planet.” Adam McKay received the inaugural Voices for the Earth Award in 2022 for his film Don’t Look Up.

Earthday.org president Kathleen Rogers noted that in 2010, her group joined forces with Cameron to plant one million trees in vulnerable areas around the world, marking the 40th anniversary of Earth Day and the release of Avatar. “Now more than a decade later, the world is experiencing Avatar: The Way of Water, another extraordinary film focused on our deep and spiritual connections with nature. This extraordinary experience will inspire millions of people to support the protection of water, the very basis of life to all species. We are proud to present this award to a dedicated filmmaking genius who also shares a deep love for our planet and its species,” she said.