James Cameron Partners With MasterClass for Filmmaking Course

Academy Award winner James Cameron is ready to share his filmmaking secrets.

Cameron is the latest bold-faced name to join forces with MasterClass, offering a course during which he will give a behind-the-scenes look into his creative process and the principles and techniques he’s leaned on while crafting such films as Titanic, Avatar, The Terminator, Aliens and True Lies. The news comes as the 66-year-old filmmaker is prepping one of the most ambitious projects to ever come out of Hollywood with back-to-back follow-ups to $2.7 billion-grossing Avatar in Avatar 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Per today’s announcement, Cameron’s MasterClass will feature scene breakdowns from Aliens, The Terminator, Titanic and Avatar along with detailed instructions on “how to identify stories that demand telling, build tension, create compelling characters — whether man, machine or alien — and harness technology to fully immerse audiences in imagined worlds.” He’ll also offer up insights from his career to lessons on leadership.

“I’ve been directing films for almost four decades, and if there’s one thing I’ve realized, it’s that learning is a constant process,” Cameron said in a statement. “Every filmmaker stands on the shoulders of the filmmakers who came before them, and I hope that my MasterClass will allow members to filter and develop my techniques through their own subjective lens and experiences.”

Added MasterClass founder and CEO David Rogier: “Having directed two of the top three highest-grossing films of all time, there’s no question the impact that Jim has had on both the film industry and film fans around the world. In his class, Jim takes our members behind the camera and, for the first time in his career, shares what he’s learned in four decades of directing epic films.”

Following a breakthrough with 1984’s The Terminator starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cameron followed it up with Aliens and Terminator 2: Judgment Day. His 1997 film, Titanic, became a global phenomenon, topping the box office charts as the most successful film of all time and earning 11 Academy Awards from 14 nominations including statues for best picture and best director. Cameron then surpassed his own record with the 2009 sci-fi blockbuster hit Avatar. He recently executive-produced the National Geographic docu series Secrets of the Whales, and will release the long-awaited Avatar 2 in December 2022.

His class is now available on MasterClass where subscribers get unlimited access to all 100+ instructors with an annual membership across such categories as Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Martin Scorsese, Bob Iger, Annie Leibovitz, Jimmy Chin, Frank Gehry, Anna Wintour, Neil Gaiman, RuPaul, Shonda Rhimes, Issa Rae, Tyler Mitchell, Alicia Keys, Ron Howard, David Lynch, Spike Lee, Jodie Foster, Natalie Portman, Aaron Sorkin, Herbie Hancock, Hans Zimmer, Mira Nair and Samuel L. Jackson are just a few of the names who have classes up on the platform.